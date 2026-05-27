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Reyaansh Venkat Takes Sole Lead In Mumbai Chess Masters

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff Sports Desk
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Last updated on: May 27, 2026 19:21 IST

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Reyaansh Venkat's strategic victory has propelled him to the top of the leaderboard at the Mumbai FIDE Rated All India Chess Masters tournament, showcasing intense competition and tactical gameplay.

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IMAGE: Kindly note the image has been posted only for representational purposes. Photograph: ANI Photo 

Key Points

  • Reyaansh Venkat defeated Shreyansh Somaiya to take the sole lead in the Mumbai Chess Masters tournament.
  • Janhavi Soneji moved to joint second place after defeating Dhruv Muthe.
  • Shardul Kadam Aditya continued his comeback with a victory.
  • AGM Rajveer Pinkesh Nahar bounced back with a win after a previous setback.
  • Pradhyumna Amit Mishra upset Om Nilesh Deorukhakar in a notable match.

Reyaansh Venkat emerged sole leader after beating Shreyansh Somaiya in a Mumbai FIDE Rated All India Chess Masters season four match here on Wednesday.

Reyaansh Venkat's Winning Strategy

Playing with the black pieces, Reyaansh (1906) handled the opening confidently and gradually equalised before entering a sharp middle game battle against Shreyansh (1973).

 

The game eventually transitioned into a complex rook-and-minor-piece endgame where Reyaansh showed excellent end-game technique and active piece coordination.

After maintaining consistent pressure on his opponent, Reyaansh converted his advantage to secure the victory and move to a 6/6 score.

Other Key Matches and Standings

Janhavi Soneji (1792) got the better of the in-form Dhruv Muthe (1619) to move to the joint second spot with 5.5 points.

Higher-rated Shardul Kadam Aditya (1917) continued his comeback run with a victory over Ahaan Kataruka (1686), while Gaurang Bhandari (1889) held Vihaan Ravi Rao (1725) to a draw.

A closely fought battle between Yash Kapadi (1854) and Amey Dandekar (1657) ended in a draw, while Kush Ajay Agarwal (1835) defeated Manya Balani (1653).

Former leader AGM Rajveer Pinkesh Nahar (1801) bounced back with a victory over Samarth Patkar (1624), and Mayuresh Parkar (1781) defeated AIM Aakashkumar Yadav (1602).

Pradhyumna Amit Mishra (1498) upset Om Nilesh Deorukhakar (1726), while Neev Nirav Bafna (1521) defeated Sriparameshwaran Iyer (1639).

Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff Sports Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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