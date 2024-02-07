News
Retired Radwanska embraces a new sport

Retired Radwanska embraces a new sport

February 07, 2024 23:31 IST
IMAGE: The former player has stepped onto the court once again. Photograph: Jakub Porzycki/Agencja Wyborcza.pl via Reuters

Former world number two Agnieszka Radwanska is considering a new career as a padel professional after recently making her debut on the CUPRA FIP Tour in Spain.

Poland's Radwanska, who reached the Wimbledon final in 2012 where she lost to Serena Williams, played with compatriot Marta Domachowska, another former tennis professional.

They reached the last 16 of the tournament and Radwanska, who retired in 2018, said she would like to enter another event.

 

"I would still like to play on the FIP circuit, because padel is a sport I like and it is growing all over the world," the 34-year-old said of the racket sport that combines elements of tennis and squash.

"The good thing is that I don't need to plan the season from start to finish. If my schedule allows, I will be back on the court soon."

Radwanska said adapting from tennis was not as easy as some might think.

"I find it a dynamic and fun sport: I play as soon as I can, even twice a week, compatibly with my role of mother," she said in an interview with the International Padel Federation.

"It is very difficult. Certainly in touch, having played tennis helps, volleys are not a problem. The problem is I would like to hit hard every time but I can't.

"Padel is a sport that never allows you to relax during the point, every point is a struggle."

Source: REUTERS
© Copyright 2024 Reuters Limited. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of Reuters content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent of Reuters. Reuters shall not be liable for any errors or delays in the content, or for any actions taken in reliance thereon.
