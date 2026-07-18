Restaurants, Multiplexes Eye World Cup Final Windfall

Businesses across sectors are positioning themselves to capitalise on the expected surge in demand.

IMAGE: Argentina's Emiliano Martinez, Lionel Scaloni and Lionel Messi at the Javits Center, New York City, July 17, 2026. Photograph: John Sibley/Reuters

The World Cup football final between Spain and Argentina, scheduled for the wee hours of Monday, is shaping up to be more than just a sporting spectacle.

The marquee event is expected to drive a spike in consumer expenditure across restaurants, pubs, multiplexes, food-delivery platforms and quick-commerce companies as fans gather to watch the match on bigger screens or celebrate at home.

Key Points Restaurant industry estimates suggest bars could witness up to 100 per cent higher business while cloud kitchens may double orders.

Multiplex chains PVR INOX and Cinépolis are reporting strong occupancy levels as fans prefer communal big-screen match viewing.

Advertising rates for the World Cup final have surged tenfold compared to the tournament's opening matches amid heightened excitement.

Quick-commerce and food-delivery companies have launched football-themed campaigns, discounts and rewards to capture late-night match demand.

Businesses across sectors are positioning themselves to capitalise on the expected surge in demand.

Multiplex operators are anticipating higher occupancies after the semifinals drew strong crowds, while restaurants and bars are preparing for a sharp increase in footfall, particularly in cities where authorities have relaxed operating hours.

Quick commerce and food-delivery platforms have also rolled out football-themed campaigns, discounts and rewards to capture late-night demand.

Advertising Rates Jump

The heightened excitement has also translated into higher advertising expenditure.

According to a media-buying source, advertising rates for the final have increased tenfold to Rs 25 lakh for a 10-second spot from Rs 2.5 lakh during the opening matches of the tournament.

However, the rates remain below those commanded by cricket World Cup matches, where advertising typically starts at upwards of Rs 30 lakh for a 10-second spot in the initial phase of the tournament.

Restaurants Expect Business Surge

The National Restaurant Association of India (NRAI) expects the final to generate robust business for eateries, with Hyderabad and Bengaluru likely to benefit the most after state authorities extended operating hours for restaurants and pubs.

"Bars and pubs, which typically see lower footfall on Sunday evenings, could witness as much as a 100 per cent increase in business due to the FIFA finals," Anurag Katriar, trustee, NRAI, told Business Standard.

Katriar said cloud kitchens could see business double on Sunday night, while dine-in restaurants might register a 50 per cent increase in business.

"Since the match will be played after midnight, demand for easy-to-eat food like rolls, fries, sandwiches, burgers, and pizzas are expected to see higher order volumes," Katriar said.

In Bengaluru, where restaurants have been allowed to remain open late, the hospitality industry has welcomed the government's decision.

"Across the three nights, restaurants and restobars across Bengaluru witnessed packed houses, translating into higher business volumes, increased goods and services tax for the state, and better earning opportunities for thousands of people employed by the industry," said P M Ananth Narayan, founder, JustBLR Group & chapter head, NRAI Bengaluru.

"The success of this initiative demonstrates what is possible when governments and industry work together.

"We hope it encourages more states to adopt similar progressive measures during major sporting, cultural and entertainment events," Narayan added.

Multiplex Screenings Draw Crowds

Multiplex operators are also betting on the growing appeal of communal sports viewing to drive ticket sales.

"The enthusiastic response to our screenings, with occupancies exceeding 42 per cent, reflects the growing demand for premium, collective viewing experiences.

"We are delighted that PVR INOX continues to be the destination of choice for fans to experience these moments together, and we look forward to bringing many more iconic sporting events to audiences across the country," said Gautam Dutta, chief executive officer (revenue and operations), PVR INOX.

PVR INOX has screened World Cup matches across more than 100 screens in 53 cities, including Mumbai, Delhi, Bengaluru, Kolkata, Pune, Hyderabad and Chennai.

Cinépolis India has also seen strong demand, with occupancy touching nearly 90 per cent during the semifinals despite the midnight kick-off.

"Throughout the league stages we saw huge interest across our circuit.

"For the two semifinals we saw close to 90 per cent occupancy even though the kickoff was at midnight.

"With an Argentina vs Spain final it has become as big as it could, and the booking trends confirm that," said Ashish Misra, head of commercialisation, Cinépolis India.

The company is evaluating adding more screens at key multiplexes where demand spikes and has introduced a quick-serve food and beverage menu to ensure viewers do not miss the action during the match, Misra said.

Food Delivery Sees Demand

Quick-commerce and food-delivery companies are also seeking to cash in on match-night consumption through category discounts, gamified campaigns and brand partnerships.

Kindly note that this illustration generated using ChatGPT has only been posted for representational purposes.

Feature Presentation: Ashish Narsale/Rediff