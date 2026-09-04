'Respect The Sport': Osaka's Blunt Warning To US Open Influencers

Naomi Osaka and Jessica Pegula are voicing concerns over the increasing presence and disruptive behaviour of social media influencers at the US Open, calling for clearer boundaries to protect the integrity of matches.

IMAGE: Japan's Naomi Osaka in action during her second round match against Czech Republic's Katerina Siniakova. Photograph: Robert Deutsch/Reuters

Key Points Naomi Osaka highlights how social media influencers disrupted her US Open match with photo shoots.

Players like Osaka and Jessica Pegula express concerns over influencers' activities causing disrespect and distraction during professional tennis matches.

Organisers credentialed around 100 content creators for the US Open, leading to increased visibility of smartphones and ring lights.

While acknowledging potential benefits for tennis promotion, players advocate for better management of influencer presence to prevent match interference.

Daniil Medvedev suggests influencers can boost tennis popularity, provided they do not disrupt gameplay.

Naomi Osaka has become the latest US Open star to speak out over the growing presence of social media influencers at the tournament, calling for better boundaries after their activities briefly disrupted her first-round match.

The issue has become a talking point in New York after videos emerged online showing some influencers seemingly paying little attention to matches. Osaka also experienced it firsthand during her first-round win over Anastasia Zakharova, when a group of spectators briefly staged a photo shoot while she was serving.

After beating Katerina Siniakova 6-2, 5-7, 6-1 to reach the third round, Osaka acknowledged that influencers could help promote tennis to new audiences, but said their presence should not come at the expense of the players.

Osaka Calls For Respect In Sporting Events

"Obviously, if you come to a sporting event, you have to respect the sport," Osaka said.

"I feel like it could be a good thing for people to make the sport of tennis popular to their specific audience, but I think it has to be managed a lot better, especially in a situation like my first-round match."

The four-time Grand Slam champion also noticed the crowd noise during her second-round match, saying the chair umpire had to repeatedly ask spectators to quieten down.

"I normally just focus on the match and the court, but there was a moment where there were people shouting and stuff, and you could hear it quite clearly," Osaka said. "I think it bothered my opponent, too."

Influencers' Growing Presence At US Open

Influencers and content creators have become an increasingly visible part of this year's US Open, with smartphones and ring lights now a familiar sight around the tournament grounds.

Organisers said around 100 content creators were given credentials for the event, including 20 focused on food and beverage coverage. Thousands more social media users have attended as ticket holders.

But the trend has also sparked criticism from some players, who feel the pursuit of social media content can sometimes go too far.

Players Divided On Influencer Impact

Jessica Pegula, the 2024 US Open runner-up, said she understood why influencers wanted to showcase the tournament but felt some of the content had crossed a line.

"I can appreciate the influencers coming and kind of showcasing the U.S. Open experience," Pegula said.

"But I do think that it's tough when you see videos like that when they're taking pictures and using the selfie lights. People are down there trying to perform, and it's their career and their job. It seems like a bit disrespectful.

"I think it's gotten a little maybe too much."

Daniil Medvedev, the 2021 US Open champion, offered a more positive take, saying the increased exposure could benefit tennis as long as it did not disrupt matches.

"The more we try to raise awareness about tennis, the better it is, the more popular the sport is," Medvedev said.

"For sure, if it disturbs during the play, like if you see the light or something, well, you always say to the referee. It can be sometimes challenging if during the point this happens."