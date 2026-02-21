HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:
Home  » Sports » Reset Hamilton Keyed Up For 'One Hell Of A Season'

Reset Hamilton Keyed Up For 'One Hell Of A Season'

2 Minutes ReadWatch on Rediff-TV Listen to Article
Share:

February 21, 2026 23:06 IST

x

Lewis Hamilton says he 'forgot who I was' after a tough Ferrari season but insists he is reset, refreshed and ready for the new F1 campaign.

Lewis Hamilton failed to secure a podium in 24 races last year, the worst season of his career.

IMAGE: Lewis Hamilton failed to secure a podium in 24 races last year, the worst season of his career. Photograph: Hamad I Mohammed/Reuters

Ferrari's Lewis Hamilton has admitted he "forgot who I was" but is now excited for the new Formula One season and ready to go racing again.

 

In a defiant message posted on Instagram, the seven times world champion made clear he was fully motivated again after a disappointing first season with the Italian team.

"I love this job so much and I love working with my team and driving for the fans," said the 41-year-old Briton, who joined Ferrari from Mercedes last year amid much initial fanfare.

"I'm incredibly lucky to be able to do what I do, and I'm excited for the season ahead.

"I'm reset and refreshed. I'm not going anywhere, so stick with me. For a moment, I forgot who I was, but thanks to you and your support you're not going to see that mindset again. I know what needs to be done. This is going to be one hell of a season."

Ferrari have looked strong in testing this month

The most successful driver in Formula One history had the worst season of his career last year, failing to get on the podium in 24 races and sounding increasingly gloomy.

Ferrari also failed to win a race in 2025 but have looked strong in testing in Bahrain this month, with Hamilton's teammate Charles Leclerc fastest in this week's final session before the cars are flown to Australia for the first race on March 8.

Andrea Stella, the boss of champions McLaren, told reporters on Friday that he saw Mercedes and Ferrari as the teams to beat.

"McLaren and Red Bull probably very similar, Ferrari and Mercedes a step ahead," he said. 

Source: REUTERS
© Copyright 2026 Reuters Limited. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of Reuters content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent of Reuters. Reuters shall not be liable for any errors or delays in the content, or for any actions taken in reliance thereon.
Share:

RELATED STORIES

SA Not Fixated On Individuals Ahead Of India Super 8 Test
SA Not Fixated On Individuals Ahead Of India Super 8 Test
Morkel Vs Morkel: Brothers In Rival Dugouts At T20 WC
Morkel Vs Morkel: Brothers In Rival Dugouts At T20 WC
Shikhar Dhawan Marries Sophie Shine
Shikhar Dhawan Marries Sophie Shine
NZ-Pak Share Points As Rain Washes Out Super 8 Opener
NZ-Pak Share Points As Rain Washes Out Super 8 Opener
'There Is Pressure': Surya On Home World Cup Expectations
'There Is Pressure': Surya On Home World Cup Expectations

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

Katrina Kaif's Top 10 Songs

webstory image 2

13 Bengali Veg Dishes That Make You Go Bong Bong!

webstory image 3

7 Wonderful Car-Free Places In The World

VIDEOS

Pooja Hegde Spotted at Airport in Effortlessly Cool Style0:52

Pooja Hegde Spotted at Airport in Effortlessly Cool Style

Brazilian Prez Lula gets grand welcome at Rashtrapati Bhavan6:10

Brazilian Prez Lula gets grand welcome at Rashtrapati Bhavan

Mrunal Thakur Stuns in Fierce Boss Lady Look0:52

Mrunal Thakur Stuns in Fierce Boss Lady Look

T20 World Cup 2026

T20 World Cup 2026

rediff on the net © 2026 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO