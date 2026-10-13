Prominent Athletics Coach Mohammad Yunus Khan Provisionally Suspended By NADA

Renowned Indian athletics coach Mohammad Yunus Khan, mentor to medal-winning long-distance runners Gulveer Singh and Kartik Kumar, has been provisionally suspended by NADA for alleged complicity in an anti-doping rule violation, raising concerns about clean sports in India.

Photograph: SAI Media/X

Key Points Mohammad Yunus Khan, a prominent athletics coach, has been provisionally suspended by NADA for alleged "complicity" in an anti-doping rule violation.

Khan, a coach at the Army Sports Institute, is charged under Article 2.9 of NADA rules, which prohibits intentional complicity in doping violations.

He mentored star athletes like Gulveer Singh, who won multiple medals in the recent Aichi-Nagoya Asian Games and the 2022 Asiad, and Kartik Kumar, who won silver in the 2022 Asian Games.

Kartik Kumar accepted a three-year ban in November 2025 from USADA for testing positive for banned anabolic agents.

Separately, NADA also provisionally suspended seven track and field athletes, three wrestlers, and two weightlifters for doping violations.

One of India's most well-known athletics coaches, Mohammad Yunus Khan, who has guided star long distance runner Gulveer Singh in his formative years, has been provisionally suspended for alleged "complicity" in an unspecified anti-doping rule violation.

NADA Charges Against Coach Khan

Khan, a middle and long distance coach at the prestigious Army Sports Institute in Pune, has been charged by the National Anti-Doping Agency (NADA) under Article 2.9 of its rules which relates to 'complicity or attempted complicity by an athlete or other person'.

Article 2.9 of the NADA Rules prohibits "Assisting, encouraging, aiding, abetting, conspiring, covering up or any other type of intentional complicity or Attempted complicity involving an anti-doping rule violation, attempted anti-doping rule violation or violation."

The 28-year-old Khan was a long distance runner till 2017 and a medallist in national events. The details and the exact nature of his alleged offence are not known currently.

Khan's Mentorship and Athlete Connections

Khan spotted Gulveer in a cross country race in Arunachal Pradesh in 2021. Gulveer, who joined the Indian Army in 2018, was guided by Khan in his early years at the top level.

He currently holds multiple national records and in the recent Aichi-Nagoya Asian Games, he won a silver each in 1500m and 10,000m along with a bronze in 5000m. In the 2022 Asiad, he won a bronze in the 10,000m competition.

In 2024, Gulveer shifted base to Colorado Springs in USA to train under Scott Simmons. Since then, he has been mostly training abroad.

Khan had also spotted another long distance runner, Kartik Kumar, who won a 10,000m silver in the 2022 Asian Games.

But in November 2025, Kartik accepted a three-year ban from the US Anti-Doping Agency (USADA) after testing positive for a range of banned anabolic agents during out-of-competition tests.

National record holder marathon runner Sawan Barwal, who won a silver in the recent Asian Games in Japan, also trained under Khan at the ASI during his formative years. Khan was one of the coaches who had advised Barwal to shift to marathon from running other long distance races.

In April, Barwal broke Shivnath Singh's 48-year-old marathon national record in Rotterdam. He bettered his own national record while winning the silver in the Asian Games in Japan.

Recent Doping Suspensions Across Sports

Meanwhile, seven track and field athletes were handed provisional suspension by the NADA, mostly for steroid doping.

They are Samir Deshmukh (hammer throw), Aditya Patial (800m), Mehardeep Kaur (400m), Sakir (1500m), Amit Majumdar (javelin throw), Shiva Tomar (800m), Rahul (shot put). Wrestlers Sushant Ambaji Tambulkar, Avinash and Chirag were also suspended.

Two weightlifters -- Bhawana and one minor -- have also been handed provisional suspension.