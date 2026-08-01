'Remarkable consistency': PM Modi salutes Neeraj Chopra

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and President Droupadi Murmu have extended their heartfelt congratulations to Indian athletes Neeraj Chopra, Yash Vir Singh, Yamini Maurya, and Tejaswin Shankar for their exceptional medal-winning performances at the Glasgow Commonwealth Games 2026, marking historic achievements for the nation.

IMAGE: Neeraj Chopra. Photograph: Isabel Infantes/Reuters

Key Points Prime Minister Narendra Modi congratulated Neeraj Chopra for winning silver in men's javelin, praising his consistency and spirit.

PM Modi also lauded Yash Vir Singh for securing bronze in men's javelin on his debut, highlighting his zeal and dedication.

Yamini Maurya received congratulations from PM Modi for her silver in women's 57kg judo, with her passion for the sport being commended.

President Droupadi Murmu hailed the historic double podium in men's javelin and Tejaswin Shankar's bronze in decathlon, India's first CWG medal in the event.

Union Sports Minister Mansukh Mandaviya called the javelin double podium a landmark moment and applauded Shankar's historic decathlon achievement.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi congratulated Indian athletes Neeraj Chopra, Yash Vir Singh and Yamini Maurya for their medal-winning performances at the Glasgow Commonwealth Games 2026, praising their consistency, dedication and sporting spirit.

India scripted history in athletics as Neeraj Chopra won silver and debutant Yash Vir Singh claimed bronze in the men's javelin throw, marking the country's first-ever double podium finish in the event.

Yamini Maurya, meanwhile, added to India's impressive judo campaign by securing silver in the women's 57kg category.

PM Modi's Praise for Medal Winners

Congratulating Chopra, PM Modi hailed the Olympic champion for once again delivering on the big stage.

"An outstanding Silver for Neeraj Chopra in the Men's Javelin event at Glasgow! He has once again demonstrated remarkable consistency, composure and spirit. His successes make every Indian proud. My best wishes to him for the endeavours ahead," PM Modi wrote on X.

The Prime Minister also praised Yash Vir Singh, whose personal-best throw earned him a memorable bronze medal on his Commonwealth Games debut.

"Congratulations to Yash Vir Singh for winning the Bronze in the Men's Javelin event! He produced an impressive throw, reflecting his zeal and dedication. His achievement will inspire many young athletes. All the best to him for the endeavours ahead," PM Modi said.

PM Modi also congratulated Yamini Maurya on winning silver in the women's 57kg judo event, saying her performance reflected her passion for the sport.

"Congratulations to Yamini Maurya on winning a Silver in the Judo 57 kg category! She played very well and her passion for Judo clearly reflected in her performance. Her feat will draw many youngsters towards Judo in the coming times. Wishing her the very best for the endeavours ahead," he wrote.

President Murmu and Sports Minister Join Celebrations

President Droupadi Murmu also hailed the historic double podium in men's javelin, saying the achievement reflected the dedication and excellence of both athletes.

In a post shared by Rashtrapati Bhavan on X, the President said, "Heartiest congratulations to Neeraj Chopra on winning a Silver Medal and Yash Vir Singh on securing a Bronze Medal in the Men's Javelin Throw at the Glasgow Commonwealth Games 2026. Your splendid performances have brought immense pride and joy to the nation. This memorable double podium finish reflects your unwavering dedication and exceptional sporting excellence. May your pursuit of excellence continue to inspire generations and earn greater accolades for the country."

She also congratulated Tejaswin Shankar for becoming the first Indian to win a Commonwealth Games medal in the decathlon.

"Heartiest congratulations to Tejaswin Shankar on winning the Bronze Medal in the Decathlon at the Glasgow Commonwealth Games 2026. With this outstanding performance, you have become the first Indian to win a medal in the decathlon at the Commonwealth Games. The nation is immensely proud of this exceptional achievement. May you continue to scale new heights of success and bring greater glory to the country," the post said.

President Murmu further lauded Yamini Maurya for extending India's impressive run in judo at the Games.

"India's remarkable run in judo continues! Warmest congratulations to Yamini Maurya for clinching the Silver Medal in the Women's 57 kg Judo event at the Glasgow Commonwealth Games 2026. Your podium finish has earned India its third judo medal at the Glasgow Commonwealth Games 2026, reflecting the country's growing excellence in the sport. Your resilience, determination, and fighting spirit have made the nation proud. May your inspiring journey encourage many more young judokas to pursue excellence," she said.

Union Sports Minister Mansukh Mandaviya also joined in the celebrations, calling India's javelin double podium a landmark moment for Indian athletics.

"A double podium finish to remember! Congratulations to Neeraj Chopra for winning Silver and YashVir Singh for securing Bronze in the Men's Javelin Throw at the Commonwealth Games. Two Indians finishing on the podium is a historic first for this event. This is a truly proud milestone for Indian athletics!" Mandaviya wrote in an X post.

He also applauded Tejaswin Shankar for scripting history in the decathlon.

"History created in the Men's Decathlon! Congratulations to TOPS athlete Tejaswin Shankar for winning Bronze and securing India's first-ever CWG medal in the Decathlon. The entire country is proud of you," Mandaviya wrote in another X post.