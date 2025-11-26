HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
Home  » Sports » Relief for Ronaldo as FIFA relaxes three-match ban

Relief for Ronaldo as FIFA relaxes three-match ban

2 Minutes Read Listen to Article
Share:

November 26, 2025 00:12 IST

x

Cristiano Ronaldo

IMAGE: Cristiano Ronaldo received marching orders after elbowing Ireland defender Dara O'Shea during Portugal's 0-2 loss in Dublin two weeks ago. Photograph: Clodagh Kilcoyne/Reuters

Portugal captain Cristiano Ronaldo will be able to play his side's opening matches at next year's World Cup after FIFA suspended the final two games of a three-match ban on Tuesday.

Ronaldo was sent off in Portugal's penultimate qualifying match against Ireland in Dublin earlier this month for an elbow into the back of Dara O'Shea during a 2-0 defeat.

The red card meant Ronaldo missed Portugal's final group game, a 9-1 win over Armenia which secured qualification, and FIFA confirmed that the 40-year-old had been given a three-match ban, but barring a repeat incident, he will not serve any further punishment.

"In line with article 27 of the FIFA Disciplinary Code, the serving of the two remaining matches has been suspended under a one-year probation period," a FIFA statement said.

"If Cristiano Ronaldo commits another infringement of a similar nature and gravity during the probationary period, the suspension set out in the disciplinary decision shall be deemed automatically revoked and the remaining two matches must be served immediately at the next official match(es) of the Portuguese representative team."

Article 27 allows FIFA's judicial body "to fully or partially suspend the implementation of a disciplinary measure".

Beyond citing article 27, FIFA did not say in its statement why the ban had been suspended. Reuters has contacted FIFA for an explanation.

 

The red card, which was upgraded from an initial yellow card after a VAR check, was Ronaldo's first in 226 international appearances for Portugal.

Ronaldo, who extended his contract with Saudi Arabian side Al-Nassr until 2027 in June, will be playing at his sixth World Cup finals and targeting the one major trophy missing from his list of honours.

The former Manchester United, Real Madrid and Juventus forward was part of Portugal's Euro 2016-winning team, and has also won two Nations League titles and is the record scorer in international football with 143 goals.

The draw for the 2026 World Cup, which takes place in the US, Canada and Mexico, will be held on December 5 in Washington.

Source: REUTERS
© Copyright 2025 Reuters Limited. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of Reuters content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent of Reuters. Reuters shall not be liable for any errors or delays in the content, or for any actions taken in reliance thereon.
Share:

RELATED STORIES

FC Goa, Al Zawraa SC face off in must-win clash
FC Goa, Al Zawraa SC face off in must-win clash
Tie-breaks to decide Chess WC winner; Esipenko third
Tie-breaks to decide Chess WC winner; Esipenko third
'T20 WC final in Ahmedabad... Why not in Mumbai?'
'T20 WC final in Ahmedabad... Why not in Mumbai?'
'A great privilege...' T20 WC ambassador Rohit reacts
'A great privilege...' T20 WC ambassador Rohit reacts
Why Did Smriti Delete Wedding Posts?
Why Did Smriti Delete Wedding Posts?

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

10-Min Recipe: Mushroom Spinach Omelette

webstory image 2

7 Unhygienic Habits That Might Make You Sick

webstory image 3

Dahi Undi: 10-Min Recipe

VIDEOS

Uttarakhand remembers Guru Tegh Bahadur; CM Dhami hails PM Modis sikh welfare initiatives2:52

Uttarakhand remembers Guru Tegh Bahadur; CM Dhami hails...

Ashok ji must have felt peace today says RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat at Ram Janmabhoomi flag hoisting1:50

Ashok ji must have felt peace today says RSS chief Mohan...

PM Modi inaugurates Panchjanya constructed in honour of sacred conch of Lord Krishna in Kurukshetra3:01

PM Modi inaugurates Panchjanya constructed in honour of...

South Africa Tour India 20255

South Africa Tour Of India 2025

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO