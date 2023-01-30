News
Reid quits as India men's hockey coach after World Cup flop

Reid quits as India men's hockey coach after World Cup flop

Source: PTI
January 30, 2023 16:46 IST
Graham Reid

IMAGE: Graham Reid, who was appointed India coach in April 2019, led the team to a historic bronze medal finish at the Tokyo Olympics in 2021. Photograph: Mark Brake/Getty Images for Hockey Australia

Indian men's hockey team chief coach Graham Reid on Monday resigned from his position following the host nation's disastrous outing at the just-concluded World Cup.

Reid, who was appointed India coach in April 2019, led the team to a historic bronze medal finish at the Tokyo Olympics in 2021.

 

The 58-year-old Australian submitted his resignation to Hockey India president Dilip Tirkey, a day after the conclusion of the World Cup in Bhubaneswar, where Germany beat Belgium in a penalty shoot-out to emerge as champions.

"It is now time for me to step aside and hand over the reigns to the next management," Reid said, announcing his retirement.

"It has been an honour and privilege to work with the team and Hockey India and I have enjoyed every moment of this epic journey. I wish the team all the very best," he added. 

Source: PTI
