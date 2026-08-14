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Egyptian Players Claim Men's And Women's Titles At HCL Squash PSA Challenger Tour

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff Sports Desk August 14, 2026 16:50 IST 1 Minute Read
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Egyptian squash stars Seif Refaay and Sohayla Hazem showcased their dominance by clinching the men's and women's championships at the prestigious HCL Squash PSA Challenger Tour.

Key Points

  • Egyptian players Seif Refaay and Sohayla Hazem won the men's and women's titles at the HCL Squash PSA Challenger Tour.
  • Third seed Seif Refaay defeated top seed Mohamed Gohar in the men's final.
  • Third seed Sohayla Hazem triumphed over second seed Menna Walid in the women's final.

Egypt's Seif Refaay and Sohayla Hazem emerged men's and women's champions respectively in the HCL Squash PSA Challenger Tour, here on Friday.

Third seed Refaay rallied to defeat top seed compatriot Mohamed Gohar 6-11, 11-7, 11-7, 11-4.

 

Sohayla, also third seed, defeated countrywoman and second seed Menna Walid 11-9, 9-11, 11-5, 11-8.

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Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff Sports Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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