Egyptian Players Claim Men's And Women's Titles At HCL Squash PSA Challenger Tour

Egyptian squash stars Seif Refaay and Sohayla Hazem showcased their dominance by clinching the men's and women's championships at the prestigious HCL Squash PSA Challenger Tour.

Key Points Egyptian players Seif Refaay and Sohayla Hazem won the men's and women's titles at the HCL Squash PSA Challenger Tour.

Third seed Seif Refaay defeated top seed Mohamed Gohar in the men's final.

Third seed Sohayla Hazem triumphed over second seed Menna Walid in the women's final.

Egypt's Seif Refaay and Sohayla Hazem emerged men's and women's champions respectively in the HCL Squash PSA Challenger Tour, here on Friday.

Third seed Refaay rallied to defeat top seed compatriot Mohamed Gohar 6-11, 11-7, 11-7, 11-4.

Sohayla, also third seed, defeated countrywoman and second seed Menna Walid 11-9, 9-11, 11-5, 11-8.