Those Crazy Man And Their Crazier Cars!

Since its introduction in 2000 in Belgium, there have been more than 100 Red Bull Soapbox Races around the world with crazy soapbox carts, outrageously outfitted participants, steep hills, crashes and huge crowds cheering every second.

Kazakhstan welcomed this madness on Sunday.

Competitors drove their homemade vehicles without an engine during the Red Bull Soapbox Race in Almaty, Kazakhstan, September 11, 2022.

Glimpses from the craziest and most exciting moments from Red Bull Soapbox Race in Almaty.

All photographs: Pavel Mikheyev/Reuters

Photographs curated by Manisha Kotian/Rediff.com

Feature Presentation: Rajesh Alva/Rediff.com