Red alert! Bright tables cause controversy at TT Worlds

IMAGE: While tables in the fast-paced sport are usually blue, dark green or black, the ones at the ongoing World Table Tennis Championships in Doha are red - and many players are not happy about it. Photograph: Kind courtesy Screengrab World Table Tennis/X

Table tennis players are seeing red as the bright tables at the current World Championships have left them squinting, grumbling and even reaching for sunglasses.



While tables in the fast-paced sport are usually blue, dark green or black, the ones at the ongoing World Table Tennis Championships in Doha are red - and

many players are not happy about it."It gets very unusual at times. If the light shines on the table, you get a very dazzling effect, where you might lose sight of the ball. Which is... yeah, very unusual, really," Norwegian player Borgar Haug told state broadcaster NRK earlier this week."There were some funny ones in the training hall who started wearing sunglasses when they played, because it got so bright," Haug added.

His concerns were echoed by other players, who are also struggling to adapt to the colour.



"I have never played on red tables - no one has," Swedish player Truls Moregard told the news agency TT.



The finals will take place on May 25.