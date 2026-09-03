Records Shattered At National Youth Athletics Championships

Discover how young Indian athletes made history at the 21st National Youth Athletics Championships in Ludhiana, with Himanshu Kumar and Krishan Chandra leading a wave of new meet and national records.

Key Points Several meet and national records were broken at the 21st National Youth Athletics Championships.

Himanshu Kumar of Jharkhand set a new high jump meet record with 2.09m.

Krishan Chandra of Madhya Pradesh broke the boys' javelin throw record with 79.92m.

Misti Karmakar of West Bengal improved the girls' javelin throw record with 52.84m.

Haryana secured the top position in the medal tally, followed by Maharashtra and Karnataka.

It was an eventful final day as several meet and national records tumbled at the 21st National Youth Athletics Championships here on Thursday.

New Records Set At National Youth Athletics Championships

Boys high jump meet record of 2.08m was the oldest of all. It was set by Rajesh Kaliramana in 2005 in Bengaluru but Himanshu Kumar of Jharkhand entered the record books by winning the high jump gold with a meet record of 2.09m. Zubin Gohain of Assam also improved the previous meet record but settled for the silver medal (2.09m).

Meet record in boys' and girls' javelin throw was also erased. Madhya Pradesh's Krishan Chandra won gold in boys' javelin throw with a distance of 79.92m, bettering the previous meet record of 77.41m set by Rohit Yadav in 2018 in Vadodara. West Bengal's Misti Karmakar won girls javelin throw gold with a distance of 52.84m, to improve the previous meet record 51.84m set by Deepika in 2022.

Yash Mulik and Nupura Holla were declared the best male and female athletes, respectively, of the three-day competition. Haryana topped the medal tally with four gold, seven silver and three bronze medals. Maharashtra finished second with eight medals, including three gold, while Karnataka finished third with three gold and two silver medals.