'Records are meant to be broken': Tirkey on Manpreet

Hockey India President Dilip Tirkey enthusiastically supports Manpreet Singh's pursuit of his international caps record, underscoring the positive evolution and promising future of Indian hockey on the global stage.

IMAGE: Dilip Tirkey backs Manpreet Singh to surpass his 412-cap milestone. Photograph: Hockey India/X

Key Points Dilip Tirkey supports Manpreet Singh breaking his record for international caps, viewing it as a sign of Indian hockey's growth.

Manpreet Singh acknowledges the need for improvement and is focused on the upcoming Asian Games for Olympic qualification.

Sardar Singh highlights the professional structure developed by Hockey India, contributing to player development.

Hockey India president and former India captain Dilip Tirkey said he would be pleased to see Manpreet Singh surpass his long-standing record of 412 international caps, describing it as a positive sign for the continued growth of Indian hockey.

"I will be very happy if Manpreet breaks my record. Records are meant to be broken," Tirkey said during a session at RevSportz Trailblazers 4.0.

Reflecting on his own career, Tirkey also spoke about the milestone of playing more than 400 international matches, becoming the first player in the world to reach that landmark and highlighting the dedication required to achieve such longevity in the sport.

"I was the first player in the world to cross 400 international caps and that feat will always remain with me. I am well aware of the hard work that goes into it, one has be extremely fit and perform consistently for the country," he said.

"If Manpreet continues to play the way he is playing right now and maintains his fitness he stands a good chance to not only cross my milestone but also bring more laurels to India. What could be more special than seeing another Indian player become the most capped player of all time during my leadership as President of Hockey India," he added.

Tirkey also highlighted the role played by the Hockey India League in strengthening the sport and creating opportunities for emerging players.

Manpreet Singh's Focus on Improvement and Olympic Qualification

Indian midfielder Manpreet Singh, who is back at camp, also spoke about the team's mindset heading into a crucial year for Indian hockey, acknowledging that recent performances have helped the players identify areas that need improvement.

"I am back in camp and working hard. This year is very important for us. It was a reality check to understand where we need to improve. The morale of the team is very good and everyone is motivated to work on the areas where we need to improve," Manpreet said.

He added that the players are fully aware of the importance of the upcoming Asian Games, which offer a direct qualification pathway to the Olympic Games.

"Asian Games is very important for us because that is our chance to qualify for the Olympics. Now we know the areas we need to work on and we have time to improve before the big tournaments," he said.

Professionalism and Progress in Indian Hockey

Meanwhile, Former India captain Sardar Singh highlighted the professional structure that has developed around Indian hockey in recent years.

"For the past six or seven years Hockey India has been working very professionally. We have very good coaches from the junior level to the senior team and that has helped the players improve a lot," Sardar said.

"The experience of senior players counts a lot on the ground and helps younger players settle into the team. The coaches understand when players should peak and how to prepare them for major tournaments," he said.

Women's Hockey Transition and World Cup Hopes

Former India captain Rani Rampal also spoke about the progress of women's hockey and the transition phase the team has been navigating in recent years.

"Whenever there is a transition in a team it takes time. Young players need exposure and match experience to grow," Rani said.

Regarding the Indian Women's Hockey Team's recent runners-up finish at the FIH Hockey World Cup 2026 Qualifiers in Hyderabad, Telangana, she added, "Playing in front of your home crowd is not easy. There is excitement but there is also pressure. This team has a good mix of youngsters and experienced players and did very well and I am hopeful that we will perform well in the World Cup too."

Chairman of Shrachi Sports Tamal Ghosal also spoke about the role played by the Hockey India League.

"The biggest positive of the Hockey India League is that it has given opportunities to new players. Many young players got the chance to play on a big stage and that is very important for their development," Tamal Ghosal said.