India's Top Women Golfers Gear Up For Hero Indian Open At DLF

India's top women golfers are converging at the DLF Golf & Country Club for Leg 13 of the Women's Pro Golf Tour, a vital preparatory event for the prestigious Hero Women's Indian Open.

Key Points Leg 13 of the Women's Pro Golf Tour features a record 60 players, including 53 professionals and 7 amateurs.

The event serves as a crucial dress rehearsal for the Hero Women's Indian Open, hosted at the same DLF Golf & Country Club venue.

Top Indian golfer Diksha Dagar is participating to prepare for the Indian Open and the Asian Games.

Gaurika Bishnoi and other prominent Indian stars like Ridhima Dilawari and Vani Kapoor are also competing.

The tournament offers a significant opportunity for Indian golfers to gain experience on a challenging course.

The largest field ever in a Women's Pro Golf Tour event is gathered for Leg 13 here, which has become a dress rehearsal for next month's Hero Women's Indian Open, an event on the Ladies European Tour. The field of 60 players comprising 53 professionals and seven amateurs is the highest ever number in the field for a domestic event, which carries a purse of Rs.17 lakh.

Adding further interest to the event is the venue, DLF Golf & Country Club, which will also host the Hero Women's Indian Open. This week will be a great opportunity for the Indians to get a taste of what is one of the most challenging courses in India and also on the LET.

Diksha Dagar Leads Indian Challenge

The Indian women golfers will be led by the top star, Diksha Dagar, who has taken a week off the LET to play the event and get a feel of the course. She has in the past finished third, but now wants to win the Indian Open, and become only the second Indian to do so after Aditi Ashok.

Diksha, who has been working towards the National Open for many months, will be making a rare appearance on the domestic Tour. Diksha is also in preparation for the Asian Games in Aichi-Nagoya later this month. She will return from the Asian Games and then tee up at the Hero Women's Indian Open.

Star-Studded Field Prepares For Major

Also making an appearance at the 13th Leg of Hero WPGT is Gaurika Bishnoi, now married to PGA Champion, Aaron Rai, an English golfer of Indian origin. Gaurika, a former Top-10 finisher in HWIO is also in preparation for the National Open.

Some of the other stars, taking time off their international commitments include the Hero Order of Merit leader, Ridhima Dilawari, the prolific Vani Kapoor, former HWIO runner-up Amandeep Drall, Tvesa Malik, Sneha Singh and Jasmine Shekar. The younger lot which has been seeking valuable experience on other international events and coming over this week include Saanvi Somu, Mannat Brar, Heena Kang and Nayanika Sanga among others.