HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
Home  » Sports » Abhinav Deshwal wins 25m pistol gold at Deaflympics

Abhinav Deshwal wins 25m pistol gold at Deaflympics

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Harish Kotian
2 Minutes ReadWatch on Rediff-TV Listen to Article
Share:

November 23, 2025 20:33 IST

x

Abhinav Deshwal

IMAGE: Abhinav Deshwal shot a score of 44 in the final to edge out South Korea's Seung Hwa Lee in the in the 25m pistol event at Deaflympics in Tokyo. Photograph: Abhinav Deshwal/Instagram

Abhinav Deshwal won India's 15th medal in shooting at the Deaflympics, clinching the gold in the 25m pistol event in Tokyo on Sunday with a record in qualification.

He shot a score of 44 in the final to edge out South Korea's Seung Hwa Lee, who finished on a score of 43. 

Serhii Formin of Ukraine won the bronze while the other Indian shooter,

Chetan Hanmant Sapkal, finished in fifth place.

Abhinav started the final with five perfect hits, following it up with another four hits in the second series. 

He hit the next 18 of 20 shots which included two series of perfect fives and two rounds of four hits. He then hit two perfect rounds and followed it up with a round of four hits. 

In the 10th and final round, Abhinav hit three, his lowest round in the final but it was enough for the shooter to win gold.

 

Earlier in the qualification, Abhinav equalled the World Deaf Qualification record and the Deaflympics record with a score of 575-13x. Chetan qualified for the final in second place with a score of 573-21x.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Harish Kotian© Copyright 2025 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
Share:

RELATED STORIES

World's Richest Football Club Eyes Stake Sale!
World's Richest Football Club Eyes Stake Sale!
Norris, Piastri disqualified from Las Vegas GP
Norris, Piastri disqualified from Las Vegas GP
F1: 'Worst season ever' for Ferrari's Hamilton!
F1: 'Worst season ever' for Ferrari's Hamilton!
Lakshya Sen whips Tanaka for Australian Open crown
Lakshya Sen whips Tanaka for Australian Open crown
Smriti Mandhana's wedding postponed as father hospitalised
Smriti Mandhana's wedding postponed as father hospitalised

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

8 New Words You Need To Know In 2025

webstory image 2

What Men Pay For Haircuts Across The World

webstory image 3

6 Pioneering Women Of Indian Art

VIDEOS

Indian cricketer Deepti Sharma shares an inspiring message of dreaming big for young girls0:47

Indian cricketer Deepti Sharma shares an inspiring...

Massive territorial army rally in Churachandpur sees 1520 aspirants competing for 360 vacancies1:25

Massive territorial army rally in Churachandpur sees 1520...

Violence is beautiful if, Suparn Varma backs Aditya Dhar s upcoming Dhurandhar1:43

Violence is beautiful if, Suparn Varma backs Aditya Dhar...

South Africa Tour India 20255

South Africa Tour Of India 2025

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO