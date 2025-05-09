HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Record alert! 7-year national 800m mark rewritten

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Aadharsh A.V.
May 09, 2025 23:48 IST

Afsal

IMAGE: Mohammed Afsal clocked 1:45.61s to finish second at the World Athletics Continental Tour bronze-level competition in Dubai on Friday. Photograph: India All Sports/X

Asian Games silver medallist Mohammed Afsal on Friday broke the seven-year-old 800m national record while finishing second at the UAE Athletics Grand Prix event in Dubai.

The 29-year-old Afsal clocked 1 minute and 45.61 seconds to erase the earlier national record of 1:45.65s set by Jinson Johnson in 2018.

Afsal finished behind Kenya's Nicholas Kiplagat, who clocked 1:45.38s to win the race in the World Athletics Continental Tour bronze-level competition held at Dubai Police Stadium.

He, however, could not breach the 2025 World Championships automatic qualification time of 1.44.50s.

 

Afsal had won a silver in 800m at the 2023 Hangzhou Asian Games with a time of 1:48.43s.

National record holder Animesh Kujur won the 200m race in a time of 20.45 seconds. He had clocked 20.40 seconds during the 2025 Federation Cup to break Amlan Borgohain's previous national record of 20.52 created three years ago.

Borgohain finished fifth on Friday with a timing of 21.08s. 

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Aadharsh A.V.© Copyright 2025 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
Neeraj Chopra Classic postponed indefinitely
Indian held in anti-doping crackdown in Kenya
'Compensation of athletes, IOC's main concern'
Not Kohli or Dhoni! Duplantis reveals his Indian hero
Indian men shatter 15-year-old national relay record
