Mourinho Warns Real Madrid: 'We Play to Win the League'

Jose Mourinho warns Real Madrid against complacency after their 2-1 El Clasico win over Barcelona, insisting the goal is to win LaLiga, not just at Camp Nou.

IMAGE: Real Madrid trumped FC Barcelona 2-1 in the El Clasico on Sunday but Real boss Jose Mourinho warns his players not to get carried away as the LaLiga race continues. Photograph: Albert Gea/Reuters

Key Points Real Madrid defeated Barcelona 2-1 in El Clasico, with Kylian Mbappe scoring the late winning goal.

Manager Jose Mourinho stressed that the team's primary objective is to win the LaLiga trophy, not just individual matches like El Clasico.

The victory ended Barcelona's three-year unbeaten run against Real Madrid at home and capped a difficult week for the Catalonians.

Kylian Mbappe's winning goal marked his 100th goal for Real Madrid across all competitions.

The match featured significant moments, including goals from Gerard Martin (Real Madrid), Raphinha (Barcelona), and Mbappe.

Real Madrid boss Jose Mourinho urged his boys not to get complacent following their 2-1 win over Barcelona in the El Clasico at Camp Nou on Sunday. The 63-year old reminded his team that the goal is win the LaLiga trophy and "not to win at Camp Nou". A late strike from Kylian Mbappe helped Real Madrid edge Barca, capping a painful week for the Catalonians.

Barcelona's Difficult Week

Hansi Flick's side first had their 11-game unbeaten run ended by Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) in the UEFA Champions League. And now, they succumbed to Real Madrid at home for the first time in three years. 'It was the most difficult match, against the highest quality opponent, one that had only won in the league. For us, it's the victory with the most impressive performance,' Mourinho told reporters.

Speaking after the match, Mourinho said: 'This is a great win, but when we get back to work, I am not going to let anyone have their head in the clouds. If we win today and lose at El Sardinero [away at Racing Santander next weekend], Real Madrid don't play to win at Camp Nou, but rather to win the league. We have to keep going.'

Match Highlights and Key Moments

'The lads played an extraordinary match. Very organised, focused, and showing the courage to play the ball out from the back against an opponent that applied a lot of pressure.'

Time and again, Mourinho's side moved the ball with urgency and precision in their own half to escape Barcelona's pressing.

Fede Valverde was praised for playing through injury by Mourinho, but above all he embodied the presence of mind to identify where the space was whenever the ball was turned over.

The Uruguayan did so from the right-back position, despite stating in September 2025 that he was "not born to play as a full-back."

Valverde later denied he had expressed any unwillingness to play in defence, but a number of Spanish outlets took this as a suggestion he was not pleased about doing so, and perhaps he was not on board with then-manager Xabi Alonso's style of management.

For a third game in a row, the Real Madrid captain started at right-back and delivered a captain's performance. Valverde's impressive showing in his unfavoured position demonstrated Mourinho not only is finding tactical solutions to get the best out of his players, but is winning over the Real Madrid dressing room.

Mourinho remarked that leaving Camp Nou just three points behind Barcelona "gives us peace of mind, and it's well deserved."

'They’re playing to win the championship,' Mourinho added, -- a statement that now looks closer to reality after two defeats in September had sown early doubts about Mourinho's plans.