Real Madrid's LaLiga title hopes dented after Girona draw

Real Madrid's LaLiga title aspirations suffered a huge blow as they were held to a draw by Girona, potentially allowing Barcelona to extend their lead at the top of the table.

IMAGE: Girona's Vitor Reis and Real Madrid's Kylian Mbappe battle for possession during the LaLiga match at Santiago Bernabeu, Madrid, on Friday. Photograph: Gonzalo Fuentes/Reuters

Key Points Real Madrid drew 1-1 with Girona, extending their winless streak and giving Barcelona a chance to increase their LaLiga lead.

Federico Valverde scored for Real Madrid, but Thomas Lemar quickly equalised for Girona.

Barcelona now have the opportunity to move nine points clear of Real Madrid with a win against Espanyol.

Real Madrid's coach opted for a full-strength side despite an upcoming Champions League match against Bayern Munich.

Girona's disciplined defence frustrated Real Madrid, leading to boos from the home crowd.

Real Madrid had to settle for a 1-1 draw against mid-table Girona in LaLiga on Friday, extending the hosts' winless run to three games in all competitions and giving leaders Barcelona the chance to stretch their advantage at the top.

Federico Valverde put Real ahead six minutes after halftime but Girona levelled in the 62nd minute through Thomas Lemar.

Barca have 76 points, six ahead of second-placed Real who have now played a game more. The Catalan side visit Espanyol on Saturday and can move nine clear with seven matches left.

Real began the night under pressure, having slipped to a loss at Mallorca last weekend to trail Barca by seven points.

IMAGE: Federico Valverde celebrates scoring Real Madrid's first goal with Brahim Diaz. Photograph: Gonzalo Fuentes/Reuters

Coach Alvaro Arbeloa opted for a full strength side despite Wednesday's Champions League quarter-final second leg at Bayern Munich looming next Wednesday in which his side must overturn a 2-1 deficit suffered at the Santiago Bernabeu.

Kylian Mbappe and Vinicius Jr led the line, with Jude Bellingham in midfield, as Real monopolised possession. Yet for all their territorial dominance, clear chances proved scarce in a tepid first half short on tempo and inspiration.

Girona were content to sit deep and spring forward when possible. They came closest before the break when Azzedine Ounahi unleashed a fierce effort from inside the box, only for goalkeeper Andriy Lunin to produce a sharp reflex save.

The contest finally flickered into life after halftime.

Valverde broke the deadlock in the 51st minute with a low strike from the edge of the area that should have posed little threat but Girona keeper Paulo Gazzaniga allowed the ball to squirm through his arms as he dropped to try to smother it.

Real's relief was short-lived however.

Real Madrid's title race tilting

IMAGE: Thomas Lemar celebrates with teammates after drawing Girona level. Photograph: Gonzalo Fuentes/Reuters

In the 62nd minute Lemar surged in from the right and rifled a superb shot from the edge of the box that flew just inside the right post beyond Lunin's despairing dive to level the score.

Real pushed for a winner but urgency curdled into anxiety. Attacks were hurried, passes rushed and composure lacking.

Girona held their shape with discipline to frustrate the crowd, who booed the players with the sensation that their team's LaLiga hopes are dissipating before their eyes.

The final whistle was greeted with unease around the Bernabeu, as Real's stuttering form leaves the title race tilting ever more firmly towards their old rivals Barca.