Real Madrid strengthen midfield with free agent Bernardo Silva arrival

Real Madrid have signed Portugal midfielder Bernardo Silva on a two-year contract until 2028 following his departure from Manchester City, where he won multiple major trophies and made 460 appearances.

IMAGE: Bernardo Silva made 460 appearances for Manchester City, winning six Premier League titles, three FA Cups, five League Cups and the Champions League during his nine-year spell. Photograph: Jim Rassol/Reuters

Key Points Bernardo Silva has joined Real Madrid on a two-year deal until June 2028 after leaving Manchester City at the end of his contract.

The Portuguese midfielder departs City as one of the club's most successful players, having won multiple domestic titles and the Champions League.

His arrival forms part of Real Madrid's summer rebuild following a disappointing 2025-26 season, with further reinforcements also being targeted.

Real Madrid have signed midfielder Bernardo Silva, the LaLiga club said on Wednesday, after the Portuguese international left Manchester City at the end of his contract.

Silva joined City from AS Monaco in 2017 and made 460 appearances for the club, winning six Premier League titles, three FA Cups, five League Cups and the Champions League during his nine-year spell at the Etihad Stadium.

The club announced the 31-year-old's departure in April.

"Real Madrid CF and Bernardo Silva have reached an agreement whereby he will be a Real Madrid player for the next two seasons, until June 30, 2028," Real said in a statement.

Silva has also made 109 appearances for Portugal, twice winning the Nations League.

Known for his tactical versatility, technique and work rate, he was a cornerstone of City's side under Pep Guardiola and will bring some much-needed experience to Real's midfield.

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Madrid Continue Squad Rebuild After Disappointing Season

Real are looking to strengthen after a disappointing 2025-26 season, in which they missed out on the LaLiga title and were eliminated from the Champions League in the quarter-finals.

They signed Spanish left back Marc Cucurella from Chelsea earlier this week and have also been linked with defenders Ibrahima Konate and Denzel Dumfries.