Real Madrid sign Alexander-Arnold from Liverpool

May 30, 2025 18:01 IST

Trent Alexander-Arnold

IMAGE: Born in Liverpool, Trent Alexander-Arnold rose through the youth ranks to become one of the best right backs in the world, winning two Premier League titles, the Champions League and the Club World Cup with the English team. Photograph: Real Madrid/X

Real Madrid have signed Trent Alexander-Arnold on a six-year deal, the LaLiga club said on Friday, paying Liverpool a fee to release the England defender from his contract a month early to allow him to join before the Club World Cup.

Alexander-Arnold, who joined Liverpool when he was six and made 354 appearances for the Premier League side since his senior debut in 2016, said earlier this month he would leave the club once his contract expired on June 30.

However, Real have signed Alexander-Arnold before his Liverpool contract ended, making him available for the Club World Cup to be played from June 14-July 13 in the United States.

"Liverpool will receive a fee for his services, with the deal to be concluded once the window opens on June 1," Liverpool said in a statement, with British media reporting Real paid the Premier League champions 10 million pounds ($13.48 million).

Newly-appointed Real coach Xabi Alonso will hope Alexander-Arnold's inclusion solves the club's defensive woes, with right back Daniel Carvajal among

five defenders out with injuries.

Real, who failed to defend their LaLiga and Champions League titles this season, played winger Lucas Vazquez at right back for most of the campaign due to the injury crisis.

With 33-year-old Carvajal entering the twilight of his career, Alexander-Arnold will be seen as part of Real's succession plan.

Alexander-Arnold, who can also play in midfield, scored 23 goals and provided 92 assists for Liverpool in his senior career. He has scored four goals for England.

The 26-year-old frequently played in a hybrid midfield role for Liverpool in recent seasons, operating as a full back when out of possession but moving into midfield during attacks.

The Liverpool-born player bid a tearful farewell to his boyhood club as he collected his second Premier League winner's medal on Sunday, having also helped the club previously win the FA Cup, the Champions League and the Club World Cup.

"Alexander-Arnold leaves Liverpool FC with the club appreciative and grateful for his contribution to those successes," Liverpool added.

He joins England teammate Jude Bellingham at Real Madrid, a club that has signed famous Englishmen in the past like Steve McManaman, David Beckham and Michael Owen.

Source: REUTERS
© Copyright 2025 Reuters Limited. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of Reuters content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent of Reuters. Reuters shall not be liable for any errors or delays in the content, or for any actions taken in reliance thereon.
