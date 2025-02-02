HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Follow Rediff on:      
Home  » Sports » Real Madrid shocked by Espanyol after late Romero goal

Real Madrid shocked by Espanyol after late Romero goal

2 Minutes Read
Share:

February 02, 2025 10:30 IST

Real Madrid's Kylian Mbappe reacts as Carlos Romero celebrates scoring the match-winner for Espanyol in the LaLiga match at RCDE Stadium, Cornella de Llobregat, Spain, on Saturday.

IMAGE: Real Madrid's Kylian Mbappe reacts as Carlos Romero celebrates scoring the match-winner for Espanyol in the LaLiga match at RCDE Stadium, Cornella de Llobregat, Spain, on Saturday. Photograph: Nacho Doce/Reuters

LaLiga leaders Real Madrid were stunned at lowly Espanyol on Saturday after losing 1-0 thanks to a late Carlos Romero strike.

The result means Real, on 49 points, are one point clear of Atletico Madrid, who beat Mallorca 2-0, ahead of next weekend's Spanish capital derby at Santiago Bernabeu.

 

Third-placed Barcelona, who play Alaves on Sunday, are on 42 points.

Vinicius Jr appeared to have given Real the lead in the 21st minute after latching onto Kylian Mbappe's pass. However, the goal was disallowed after the Frenchman had fouled Espanyol's Pol Lozano in the build-up.

The hosts kept Real at bay in the second half, with Lucas Vazquez, Rodrygo and Jude Bellingham all having efforts brilliantly saved by goalkeeper Joan Garcia.

The visitors were aggrieved when, on a breakaway attack, Romero fouled a running Mbappe from behind, but was only shown a yellow card as the Real players appealed for a VAR review.

"This foul is inexplicable, the decision they made, the referee, the VAR. The most important thing is to take care of the player and protect him. It was a very bad tackle that risked injury, which fortunately did not happen," said Real coach Carlo Ancelotti.

The Italian manager brought on Luka Modric, Brahim Diaz and Raul Asencio, but they failed to conjure any magic and it was Romero who broke the deadlock in the 85th minute.

The defender latched onto Omar El Hilali's through-ball and fired home to lift Espanyol to 17th on 23 points, one place above the relegation zone.

"I think this gives us life, we were playing good matches, competing, we had to suffer... Our people give us an edge and at home we have to be strong, it's going to be very difficult to take points away from us here," Romero told DAZN.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: REUTERS
© Copyright 2025 Reuters Limited. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of Reuters content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent of Reuters. Reuters shall not be liable for any errors or delays in the content, or for any actions taken in reliance thereon.
Share:

RELATED STORIES

Fastest EVER! Shirse Shatters National Record!
Fastest EVER! Shirse Shatters National Record!
ISL: Punjab shock Bengaluru in 5-goal thriller
ISL: Punjab shock Bengaluru in 5-goal thriller
15-year-old Kartik stuns golf world
15-year-old Kartik stuns golf world
14-year-old dominates National Games!
14-year-old dominates National Games!
What's New for Indian Sports in This Year's Budget?
What's New for Indian Sports in This Year's Budget?

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

Eggs Done 7 Wonderful Ways, Indian-Style

webstory image 2

Budget 2025: What Is Cheaper?

webstory image 3

Budget 2025: What Is Costlier?

VIDEOS

Winter wonderland Gulmarg attracts tourists amid snowfall3:41

Winter wonderland Gulmarg attracts tourists amid snowfall

Maha Kumbh: Foreign diplomats take 'holy dip' in Sangam3:03

Maha Kumbh: Foreign diplomats take 'holy dip' in Sangam

9 killed as vehicle plunges into Bhakra Canal in Haryana1:40

9 killed as vehicle plunges into Bhakra Canal in Haryana

England's Tour of India, 2025

England's Tour of India, 2025

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD