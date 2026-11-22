European football saw significant action as Real Madrid, Paris St Germain, and Lazio all secured crucial victories in their respective leagues, though PSG's win came at the cost of a serious injury to Desire Doue, while Donyell Malen's four-goal haul powered AS Roma to a dominant win.

IMAGE: Real Madrid's Kylian Mbappe reacts after he misses from the penalty spot during the LaLiga match against Celta Vigo at Estadio Bernabeu, Madrid, Spain, on Saturday. Photograph: Susana Vera/Reuters

Key Points Real Madrid defeated Celta Vigo 2-1, with Carlos Espi scoring a late winner, despite Kylian Mbappe missing his third penalty in six attempts.

Paris St Germain secured a 3-2 victory against Nice to extend their Ligue 1 lead, but the win was overshadowed by a serious knee injury to France international Desire Doue.

Lazio maintained their Serie A lead with a comfortable 3-0 home win over Lecce, marking their 10th victory in 12 games.

AS Roma remained unbeaten as Donyell Malen scored four goals in a dominant 5-1 away victory against Parma.

Other European league results included Sevilla drawing 1-1 with Real Betis, Deportivo Alaves ending a winless streak, and Valencia moving out of the bottom three.

Kylian Mbappe’s third miss in his last six penalty attempts for club and country did not prove costly as Carlos Espi’s late winner helped Real Madrid to a 2-1 home victory over Celta Vigo in LaLiga on Saturday. Real have 33 points from 13 LaLiga games, level with leaders Barcelona, but have now played a game more.

The Catalans are in action on Sunday at home to Villarreal. Mbappe’s wastefulness from 12-yards had already cost Real a point earlier in the season and this time it was almost two as he lifted his effort well over the crossbar.

He also missed a penalty when the Madrid side lost 1-0 at Real Betis in September, and for France against Morocco in the World Cup. On both those occasions he shot low and saw his effort saved, which perhaps might explain why he tried to go high this time round.

Real Madrid's Narrow Escape

IMAGE: Real Madrid's Carlos Espi celebrates scoring their second goal with Vinicius Junior. Photograph: Susana Vera/Reuters

Celta took the lead inside six minutes when Pablo Duran scored from close range as he turned in Williot Swedberg's low cross. Real had the chance to pull level when Mbappe had his arm pulled by Celta defender Javier Rodriguez and the referee pointed to the spot, but the Frenchman could not convert. Real were level on 66 minutes as Jude Bellingham drilled the ball low into the net from just inside box. It looked as though they would be frustrated before Espi’s initial header was saved by goalkeeper Ionut Radu, but he turned in the rebound.

Kike Salas equalised in added time at the end of the game as Sevilla played to a 1-1 draw with Real Betis in the Seville derby. Antony netted for the visitors early in the second half with his first goal of the season but Betis were denied a place in the top three by the equaliser. Deportivo Alaves ended an eight-game winless streak with a 3-1 home victory over Deportivo La Coruna.

Angel Perez opened the scoring for the hosts, but they were pegged back to 1-1 by an own goal from Nahuel Tenaglia. Lucas Boye, who earlier missed a penalty, scored Alaves' second and the points were made safe when Denis Suarez netted in added time. Valencia moved out of the bottom three with a 1-0 away win at Rayo Vallecano thanks to Jose Copete's first half headed goal.

PSG's Costly Victory

IMAGE: Paris St Germain's Fabian Ruiz is challenged by OGC Nice's Hicham Boudaoui and Mohamed Amoura during their Ligue 1 match at Allianz Riviera, Nice, France on Saturday. Photograph: Manon Cruz/Reuters

Champions Paris St Germain fought back after conceding early at Nice on Saturday to win 3-2 and extend their Ligue 1 lead, but it came at a potentially heavy cost as France international Desire Doue injured his knee. PSG advanced to 26 points from 11 matches, moving further ahead of second-placed Lille, who lost 1-0 at home to Olympique Lyonnais and stayed on 21 points.

"We need to wait for tomorrow's medical examinations, but it is clearly a serious injury. We could see that on television,” PSG coach Luis Enrique said after a tearful Doue was stretchered off near the end of the first half. "I have spoken with him. We need to wait for the final medical examinations to know exactly what the injury is, but it is clearly a serious one."

Nice went ahead against PSG after eight minutes after winning possession high up the pitch, Mohamed Amoura finishing clinically with a low shot into the far corner.

Doue's Injury and Other Ligue 1 Results

Senny Mayulu equalised from a 31st-minute penalty, awarded for handball after a VAR review, and Doue netted within 60 seconds from Achraf Hakimi’s cross. Seven minutes later, however, Doue went down after twisting awkwardly as he tried to control the ball. His potential absence will be a major blow to the European champions who are already without influential playmaker Khvicha Kvaratskhelia due to a serious knee injury.

Ousmane Dembele came on as a substitute to set up Ferran Torres to extend PSG’s lead in the 85th minute before Nice full back Ali Abdi pulled one back in stoppage time. Lille remained second despite their home setback with Mads Bodstrup scoring the game’s only goal for Lyon, who moved up to fourth in the standings on 20 points. Strasbourg, who changed their coach in midweek, also lost at home and slipped down to 15th as Brest beat them 1-0 in Vitor Matos’ debut in charge. Noah Edjouma punished a poor clearance to score after 22 minutes.

Didier Digard’s first game in charge of RC Lens, struggling this season after being runners-up in the last campaign, ended 1-1 at home against Toulouse. Monaco have now gone six Ligue 1 matches without a win, but did score late to salvage a 1-1 home draw with Auxerre.

Lazio and Roma Dominate Serie A

Leaders Lazio continued to prove their Serie A title credentials with a comfortable 3-0 home win over Lecce on Saturday, and AS Roma also remained unbeaten after Donyell Malen scored four goals in a 5-1 victory at Parma. Tijjani Noslin scored in each half and Davide Frattesi wrapped up the win in style with a 90th-minute strike as Lazio earned their 10th victory in 12 games to move to 32 points, two ahead of Roma, with Inter Milan a further two points back before facing Atlanta away on Sunday. Como are fourth on 26 points following a 2-0 win over Cagliari thanks to goals from Jacobo Ramon and Lucas da Cunha.

The majority of Lazio fans continue to boycott home matches in protest against club owner Claudio Lotito, yet the unrest has done little to unsettle Gattuso's men.

"I look at it the other way around," Frattesi told DAZN when asked about being top of the league. "We're on 32 points, with eight still to go (for 40 points which usually guarantees survival)."

Lazio took the lead in the 25th minute when Gustav Isaksen floated a cross into the area where Noslin rose above his marker to steer his header into the bottom corner. Noslin's second came from a delightful back-heeled pass from Kenneth Taylor which the Lazio striker rifled into the net and the hosts finished the game with a quick counter. Matteo Cancellieri's header put Frattesi through and he sent a deft lob over the keeper from the edge of the area. "I saw the keeper come out and did the first thing that came to mind," Frattesi said.

Frattesi, who joined in August on-loan from Inter, continues to prove an inspired signing and after scoring in Lazio's opening three wins, has now netted for the second consecutive game.

Malen's Magic for Roma

Malen has been in scintillating form since joining Roma on-loan from Aston Villa in January. Roma made the move permanent after the Dutch striker netted 14 goals in 18 games last season, and he has bagged 12 in this campaign. "Even before arriving, he was an excellent player," Roma manager Gian Piero Gasperini told DAZN.

"I play him where he expresses himself best. He's extraordinary, especially for how he combines with our team." Roma held a 1-0 lead at the break but Parma equalised nine minutes after the interval through Nesta Elphege. Malen put the visitors back in front with a close-range finish from Wesley's pass and Rodrigo Mora added the third before Malen scored twice in the closing stages.