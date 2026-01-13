HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Real Madrid manager Arbeloa vows to 'fight for everything'

Real Madrid manager Arbeloa vows to 'fight for everything'

2 Minutes Read Listen to Article
January 13, 2026 22:32 IST

Arbeloa, who has been part of Real Madrid's coaching structure since 2020, faces a swift baptism of fire with only one training session before Wednesday's Copa del Rey round of 16 clash against second-division Albacete.

IMAGE: Alvaro Arbeloa, who has been part of Real Madrid's coaching structure since 2020, faces a swift baptism of fire with only one training session before Wednesday's Copa del Rey round of 16 clash against second-division Albacete. Photograph: Susana Vera/Reuters

Real Madrid's new manager Alvaro Arbeloa pledged to fight for everything as he stepped into the role vacated by Xabi Alonso and said he would stay in post as long as he was needed.

Real announced Alonso had left the club by mutual agreement on Monday, following a poor run of form and reports of unrest with some of his senior players.

The 42-year-old Arbeloa stepped up in his place from reserve team Real Madrid Castilla and inherits a side trailing Barcelona by four points in LaLiga and reeling from a 3-2 defeat in Sunday's Spanish Super Cup final.

 

"Of course, I am aware of the responsibility and the task ahead of me, and I am very excited," Arbeloa told a press conference on Tuesday. "I've found a group of players who are really eager... They share my enthusiasm to fight for everything and to win."

Arbeloa, who has been part of Real Madrid's coaching structure since 2020, faces a swift baptism of fire with only one training session before Wednesday's Copa del Rey round of 16 clash against second-division Albacete.

The former right back, who played 238 matches for Real from 2009 to 2016 and won eight trophies, including two Champions League titles, was relaxed about how long he would serve as coach.

"I've been in this house for 20 years, and I'll stay as long as they want me to," he said.

Arbeloa's immediate goal is to bridge the gap to Barcelona in LaLiga while ensuring progress in the Champions League and Copa del Rey.

"The important thing is that the players are happy, enjoy themselves on the pitch, and honour the badge. Wearing this badge is the best thing that can happen to you in life," he added.

Source: REUTERS
Source: REUTERS
