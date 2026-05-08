Real Madrid hand Valverde, Tchouameni hefty fine after training ground fight

Real Madrid has fined Federico Valverde and Aurelien Tchouameni after a training ground fight, highlighting the internal turmoil within the LaLiga club as their season unravels.

IMAGE: Real Madrid's Federico Valverde and Aurelien Tchouameni were fines 500,000 euros each after a training-ground fight that left the former Uruguayan midfielder with a head injury. Photograph: Matthew Childs/Reuters

Key Points Real Madrid fined Federico Valverde and Aurelien Tchouameni €500,000 each after a training ground fight.

The fight resulted in Federico Valverde being hospitalised with a head injury.

The incident follows reports of a heated argument between Alvaro Carreras and Antonio Ruediger.

Real Madrid's season has been difficult, including a managerial sacking and Champions League exit.

Real Madrid trails Barcelona by 11 points in LaLiga with four matches remaining.

Real Madrid tried to put a lid on a boiling dressing room on Friday by fining Federico Valverde and Aurelien Tchouameni 500,000 euros each after a training-ground fight that left the Uruguayan midfielder with a head injury.

The incident, which club sources said took place at Real's Valdebebas training base on Thursday, ended with captain Valverde being taken to hospital with a cut head before he was later discharged.

The unrest follows another flashpoint earlier this week when defender Alvaro Carreras acknowledged he had been involved in a heated argument with a team mate but insisted it was "a one-off incident of no significance that has been resolved" after Spanish media reported an alleged incident between him and the club's German defender Antonio Ruediger.

Real Madrid's Tumultuous Season

Madrid's season has unravelled on multiple fronts. Manager Xabi Alonso was sacked midway through the campaign and his successor Alvaro Arbeloa has been unable to prevent the team sliding towards a second successive year without a trophy.

LaLiga Title Hopes Dwindling

Following a Champions League quarter-final exit to Bayern Munich, Real trail LaLiga leaders Barcelona by 11 points with four matches remaining. The sides meet at the Camp Nou on Sunday in a Clasico that could seal the title for the Catalans.