Home  » Sports » Real Madrid cruise past Racing for 6th straight win

Real Madrid cruise past Racing for 6th straight win

November 01, 2026 23:52 IST 2 Minutes Read
x

Real Madrid continued their impressive form in LaLiga, securing a commanding 3-0 victory over Racing Santander on Sunday, with key contributions from Kylian Mbappe, Jude Bellingham, and Yan Diomande, solidifying their position near the top of the league table.

Jude Bellingham

IMAGE: Real Madrid's Jude Bellingham celebrates scoring their second goal. Photograph: Vincent West/Reuters

Key Points

  • Real Madrid achieved a 3-0 victory against Racing Santander in LaLiga on Sunday, marking their sixth successive win in all competitions.
  • Goals were scored by Kylian Mbappe from a penalty, Jude Bellingham after a neat combination, and Yan Diomande with a powerful strike before halftime.
  • The win places Real Madrid within three points of Barcelona and one point behind Atletico Madrid in the league standings.
  • Real Madrid displayed a disciplined defensive performance, limiting Racing Santander to only one shot on target.
  • Jose Mourinho's side is set to face AEK Athens in the Champions League on Wednesday.

Real Madrid cruised to a 3-0 win at Racing Santander in LaLiga on Sunday as goals from Kylian Mbappe, Jude Bellingham and Yan Diomande secured their sixth successive victory in all competitions.

Real Madrid's Dominant Performance

Third-placed Real moved to within three points of leaders Barcelona and one of second-placed Atletico Madrid. Racing remain 16th, a point above the relegation zone.

 

Buoyed by last week's Clasico victory, Jose Mourinho's side moved the ball sharply and delivered another assured performance.

Mbappe opened the scoring from the penalty spot in the 11th minute before combining neatly with Arda Guler, who sent Bellingham through 10 minutes later. Bellingham glided around Racing goalkeeper Julen Agirrezabala and rolled the ball into an empty net.

Key Goals And Player Contributions

Diomande made it 3-0 nine minutes before halftime, thundering a bouncing ball into the top corner. The Ivorian has scored four goals and provided three assists in his last six appearances.

Racing competed well but rarely threatened, allowing Real to control a largely uneventful second half. Mbappe came closest to adding another goal when he struck the post on the hour.

Real Madrid produced a disciplined defensive display, limiting the hosts to one shot on target as goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois enjoyed a quiet return after missing last week's game through illness.

Defensive Strength And Upcoming Fixtures

Mourinho's side next travel to AEK Athens in the Champions League on Wednesday.

Earlier on Sunday, Getafe came from behind to beat Sevilla 3-1.

Source: REUTERS
© Copyright 2026 Reuters Limited. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of Reuters content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent of Reuters. Reuters shall not be liable for any errors or delays in the content, or for any actions taken in reliance thereon.

More News Coverage

real madridlaligakylian mbappejude bellinghamfootball

More From Rediff

Mohun Bagan Rally to Down Punjab FC, Go Top of ISL Table

Mohun Bagan Rally to Down Punjab FC, Go Top of ISL Table
Jensi Kanabar's Strong Showing In Chennai Open Qualifiers

Jensi Kanabar's Strong Showing In Chennai Open Qualifiers
EPL PIX: Chelsea Pile Misery on United; Brighton Stun City

EPL PIX: Chelsea Pile Misery on United; Brighton Stun City

Related Stories

Bellingham, Mbappe Shine as Real Madrid Cruise Past Malaga 4-0

Bellingham, Mbappe Shine as Real Madrid Cruise Past Malaga 4-0

Web Stories

HP OmniBook 3 Laptop: What It Offers

HP OmniBook 3 Laptop: What It Offers
World Pasta Day: 10 Elegant Recipes For Pastawallahs

World Pasta Day: 10 Elegant Recipes For Pastawallahs
6 Benefits Of Drinking Tea Daily

6 Benefits Of Drinking Tea Daily

Asian Games 2026

Asian Games 2026