Real Madrid cruise past Racing for 6th straight win

Real Madrid continued their impressive form in LaLiga, securing a commanding 3-0 victory over Racing Santander on Sunday, with key contributions from Kylian Mbappe, Jude Bellingham, and Yan Diomande, solidifying their position near the top of the league table.

IMAGE: Real Madrid's Jude Bellingham celebrates scoring their second goal. Photograph: Vincent West/Reuters

Key Points Real Madrid achieved a 3-0 victory against Racing Santander in LaLiga on Sunday, marking their sixth successive win in all competitions.

Goals were scored by Kylian Mbappe from a penalty, Jude Bellingham after a neat combination, and Yan Diomande with a powerful strike before halftime.

The win places Real Madrid within three points of Barcelona and one point behind Atletico Madrid in the league standings.

Real Madrid displayed a disciplined defensive performance, limiting Racing Santander to only one shot on target.

Jose Mourinho's side is set to face AEK Athens in the Champions League on Wednesday.

Real Madrid cruised to a 3-0 win at Racing Santander in LaLiga on Sunday as goals from Kylian Mbappe, Jude Bellingham and Yan Diomande secured their sixth successive victory in all competitions.

Real Madrid's Dominant Performance

Third-placed Real moved to within three points of leaders Barcelona and one of second-placed Atletico Madrid. Racing remain 16th, a point above the relegation zone.

Buoyed by last week's Clasico victory, Jose Mourinho's side moved the ball sharply and delivered another assured performance.

Mbappe opened the scoring from the penalty spot in the 11th minute before combining neatly with Arda Guler, who sent Bellingham through 10 minutes later. Bellingham glided around Racing goalkeeper Julen Agirrezabala and rolled the ball into an empty net.

Key Goals And Player Contributions

Diomande made it 3-0 nine minutes before halftime, thundering a bouncing ball into the top corner. The Ivorian has scored four goals and provided three assists in his last six appearances.

Racing competed well but rarely threatened, allowing Real to control a largely uneventful second half. Mbappe came closest to adding another goal when he struck the post on the hour.

Real Madrid produced a disciplined defensive display, limiting the hosts to one shot on target as goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois enjoyed a quiet return after missing last week's game through illness.

Defensive Strength And Upcoming Fixtures

Mourinho's side next travel to AEK Athens in the Champions League on Wednesday.

Earlier on Sunday, Getafe came from behind to beat Sevilla 3-1.