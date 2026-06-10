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Real Madrid confirm head coach Alvaro Arbeloa's exit

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June 10, 2026 00:22 IST

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Real Madrid have parted ways with head coach Alvaro Arbeloa by mutual agreement after a turbulent spell that ended with a second-place LaLiga finish and growing speculation over Jose Mourinho’s return. 

Alvaro Arbeloa

IMAGE: Under Alvaro Arbeloa, Real Madrid played 28 matches, registering 16 wins, 3 draws, and 9 losses. Photograph: Kacper Pempel/Reuters

Key Points

  • Real Madrid have ended Alvaro Arbeloa's tenure as head coach by mutual agreement after less than a year in charge of the first team.
  • Arbeloa, who succeeded Xabi Alonso in January, guided the club to second place in LaLiga but struggled to reverse declining form and internal challenges.
  • The departure fuels speculation over Jose Mourinho's return, with club president Florentino Perez reportedly backing the former Real Madrid manager for the role. 

Real Madrid confirmed that they have parted ways with head coach Alvaro Arbeloa after reaching a mutual agreement, the Spanish club said on Tuesday.

Arbeloa, a former Real defender who had previously coached the club’s youth and reserve sides, was appointed in January to replace compatriot Xabi Alonso and guided the 15-times European champions to a second-place finish in LaLiga.

 

A Season That Fell Short

Alonso had left after a Spanish Super Cup defeat by Barcelona, but Arbeloa also struggled to steady a fractured dressing room as the team’s form declined.

“Real Madrid C . and Alvaro Arbeloa have reached an agreement to end his time as coach of the first team,” the club said in a statement.

“Real Madrid is very grateful to Alvaro Arbeloa, who throughout his career at the club, since he arrived at our youth academy, has always shown loyalty, commitment and professionalism. He represents an example of the values of our club.”

      • Check Out FIFA World Cup 2026 Schedule In IST

Mourinho Return Gains Momentum

In the run-up to Sunday’s vote, club president Florentino Perez made clear he intends to appoint Jose Mourinho as manager, with media speculation over the former coach’s return to Real Madrid intensifying.

Real’s season unravelled on several fronts, including a Champions League quarterfinal exit to Bayern Munich and finishing second in LaLiga behind champions Barcelona.

Source: REUTERS
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