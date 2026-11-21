Real Madrid president Florentino Perez has unveiled groundbreaking plans for a free streaming platform in India, set to deliver top UEFA club competition matches directly to Indian football fans from 2027, revolutionising access and engagement.

Photograph: Susana Vera/Reuters

Key Points Real Madrid president Florentino Perez announced plans for a free streaming platform in India for UEFA club competitions starting from the 2027 season.

The platform, a partnership with UEFA and European Football Clubs (EFC), will offer top matches without subscription fees, making India the first market for this model.

The initiative aims to strengthen direct engagement between European clubs and their Indian supporters, offering exclusive content and personalised communication.

The platform will allow clubs to identify and connect with fans, offering them exclusive access and opportunities to join fan communities.

Developed through UC3, a joint venture of UEFA and EFC, the model seeks to expand European club football's reach globally.

Football fans in India could get free access to some of Europe's biggest club competitions from 2027, with Real Madrid president Florentino Perez announcing plans to launch a streaming platform in the country in partnership with UEFA and European Football Clubs (EFC).

Free Access To Top European Football

The proposed platform will make the best matches from UEFA club competitions available to Indian viewers without a subscription fee, with India set to become the first market where the new model will be introduced.

Addressing Real Madrid members, Perez said the initiative would help European clubs strengthen their direct engagement with supporters in India, a country he described as a major market because of its population of nearly 1.5 billion and young demographic.

"Starting from the 2027 season, the best matches from UEFA club competitions will be available to watch for free in India. And not just through any platform, but through a streaming service that will allow clubs to connect directly with their fans," Perez said.

Enhancing Fan Engagement And Experience

The platform is also expected to offer exclusive content, personalised communication and membership programmes, allowing clubs to build closer relationships with supporters beyond match broadcasts.

Explaining the potential of the initiative, Perez cited the example of a 15-year-old Real Madrid supporter in Mumbai who currently watches the Spanish club's matches through unauthorised websites, often in poor picture quality.

"Imagine a 15-year-old boy in Mumbai who currently watches Real Madrid matches whenever and however he can, often through pirated websites and with poor picture quality. He will now be able to watch them for free, legally and in the best possible quality," he said.

Perez said the platform would also allow clubs to identify and engage with supporters who have followed them from a distance, offering them exclusive access and opportunities to become part of their respective fan communities.

"For the first time, Real Madrid will know that he exists. We will be able to communicate with him directly, offer him exclusive content featuring his idols, wish him on his birthday, invite him to become part of our Madridista programme and, who knows, perhaps welcome him to the Santiago Bernabeu one day," he added.

Strategic Vision For Global Football Reach

The initiative is being developed through UC3, a joint venture involving UEFA and EFC, formerly known as the European Club Association (ECA).

The proposed model is aimed at expanding the reach of European club football while creating a direct commercial and engagement channel between clubs and their global fan bases.

Perez has previously expressed support for innovative broadcasting models, including FIFA's approach to making the previous edition of the Club World Cup accessible to a wider audience.

The India initiative could subsequently be extended to other markets, depending on its success.