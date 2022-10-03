News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Sports » Real Madrid chief pushes for breakaway Super League

Real Madrid chief pushes for breakaway Super League

October 03, 2022 18:05 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Real Madrid chief Fiorentino Perez also pointed out how infrequently top teams in football face each other and said midweek European competition should offer fans the opportunity of matches between the strongest teams and with the best players in the world, throughout the year.

IMAGE: Real Madrid chief Fiorentino Perez also pointed out how infrequently top teams in football face each other and said midweek European competition should offer fans the opportunity of matches between the strongest teams and with the best players in the world, throughout the year. Photograph: Gonzalo Fuentes/Reuters

Real Madrid President Florentino Perez said European football is "sick" and that changes are needed to stop younger fans drifting away from the sport, again touting the prospect of a Super League made up of the continent's elite clubs.

Perez is one of the key architects of the European Super League, which folded less than 48 hours after it was announced last year in April due to an outcry by fans, governments and players. This led to teams like Manchester United, Liverpool, Manchester City, Chelsea, Tottenham Hotspur, Arsenal, AC Milan, Inter Milan and Atletico Madrid pulling out, but others, like Real Madrid, Barcelona and Juventus still hold on.

 

"Our beloved sport is sick, especially in Europe and, of course, in Spain," Perez told the club's general assembly on Sunday.

"Football is losing its position as the world's leading global sport. "The most worrying fact is that young people are becoming less and less interested in football. The current competitions, as designed today, do not attract spectators' interest, except in the final stages."

The Super League sued UEFA and FIFA at a Spanish court, which sought guidance from the Luxembourg-based Court of Justice of the European Union, which will deliver its ruling next year.

Perez also pointed out how infrequently top teams in football face each other and said midweek European competition should offer fans the opportunity of matches between "the strongest teams and with the best players in the world" throughout the year.

"If we look at the last Champions League finalists, Liverpool, a historic team with six European Cups, it turns out that we have played them only nine times in 67 years."

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: REUTERS
© Copyright 2022 Reuters Limited. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of Reuters content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent of Reuters. Reuters shall not be liable for any errors or delays in the content, or for any actions taken in reliance thereon.
Related News: RealMadrid
COMMENT
Print this article
Maradona's 'Hand of God' shirt on display during WC
Maradona's 'Hand of God' shirt on display during WC
PIX: Arsenal stay top; Liverpool held, Chelsea win
PIX: Arsenal stay top; Liverpool held, Chelsea win
Denmark's WC Kit Protests Qatar's Human Rights Record
Denmark's WC Kit Protests Qatar's Human Rights Record
Pant, Raina's Durga Puja Wishes
Pant, Raina's Durga Puja Wishes
Never heard of it: Pawar on Shiv Sena feelers in 2014
Never heard of it: Pawar on Shiv Sena feelers in 2014
3rd T20: Focus on bowlers as India rest Kohli, Rahul
3rd T20: Focus on bowlers as India rest Kohli, Rahul
Gandhiji Visits Beijing. Does Xi Know?
Gandhiji Visits Beijing. Does Xi Know?

ASIA CUP 2022

ASIA CUP 2022

More like this

PIX: Haaland, Foden hat-tricks as City thrash United

PIX: Haaland, Foden hat-tricks as City thrash United

125 dead in Indonesia soccer stadium stampede

125 dead in Indonesia soccer stadium stampede

India Cricket Score  |  Indian Cricket News  |  Indian News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2022 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances