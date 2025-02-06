HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Real Madrid great Marcelo hangs up his boots

February 06, 2025

IMAGE: Marcelo, 36, played for Real Madrid from 2007-2022 and left the Spanish club with 25 trophies in 546 games, including six LaLiga titles. Photograph: Marcelo Del Pozo/Reuters

Former Brazil and Real Madrid defender Marcelo announced his retirement from football on Thursday, bringing the curtain down on a trophy-laden career that included five Champions League triumphs.

Marcelo, 36, played for Real from 2007-2022 and left the Spanish club with 25 trophies in 546 games, including six LaLiga titles.

The defender scored in the 2014 Champions League final which gave Real 'La Decima', their long-awaited 10th European crown, kickstarting a decade of dominance where the club went on to win five more.

He was also part of the squad that won three Champions League titles in a row between the 2015-16 and 2017-18 seasons.

journey as a player ends here, but I still have so much to give football," he said in a video posted on social media platform Instagram. "Thank you for everything."

Marcelo also won two Copa del Rey trophies, five Spanish Super Cups, four Club World Cups and three European Super Cups with Real, whom he also captained towards the end of his stint in Madrid.

"One of the greatest left backs in Real Madrid and world football history and we had the privilege of watching him for a long time," Real Madrid president Florentino Perez said in a statement.

"He is one of our greatest legends and Real Madrid is and always will be his home."

 

Marcelo last played for Brazilian Serie A side Fluminense, where he started his youth and professional career, winning the Copa Libertadores in 2023 before leaving by mutual consent in November.

He also made 58 appearances for Brazil, winning the Confederations Cup in 2013 plus a silver medal at the 2012 Summer Olympics and bronze in 2008.

Source: REUTERS
© Copyright 2025 Reuters Limited. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of Reuters content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent of Reuters. Reuters shall not be liable for any errors or delays in the content, or for any actions taken in reliance thereon.
