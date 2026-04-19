Real Kashmir Upset Sreenidi Deccan In IFL Encounter

Real Kashmir FC's crucial 2-0 victory over Sreenidi Deccan FC reignites their hopes of avoiding relegation in the ongoing Indian Football League (IFL) season.

Key Points Real Kashmir FC defeated Sreenidi Deccan FC 2-0, improving their chances of avoiding relegation in the IFL.

Ahteeb Ahmad Dar and Oinam Sanatomba Singh scored the goals for Real Kashmir, securing the victory.

Marius Obekop was named Player of the Match for his two assists and overall performance.

The IFL league now splits into two phases: Championship and Relegation.

Goals from Ahteeb Ahmad Dar and Oinam Sanatomba Singh engineered an upset as Real Kashmir FC defeated Sreenidi Deccan FC 2-0 in their IFL match here on Sunday.

The victory provided a major lifeline for the Snow Leopards, who moved up to ninth position to reignite their hopes of avoiding relegation.

Sreenidi Deccan FC, meanwhile, missed the opportunity to go second in the standings, ending the first round with 15 points.

Marius Obekop was adjudged the Player of the Match for providing two assists and delivering an outstanding all-round performance.

Real Kashmir's Defensive Strategy

The match began with intense aerial duels before the visitors established their dominance. Sreenidi controlled possession and threatened early, with David Castaneda testing goalkeeper Furkan Ahmad Dar with a header from a Chhangte cross in the seventh minute.

Real Kashmir FC operated cautiously, primarily relying on set-pieces, including a dangerous free-kick won after Shedrack Charles was fouled by Ajay Chhetri in the 34th minute.

Despite defending for most of the half, the hosts broke the deadlock against the run of play in the 45th minute.

Obekop dragged Jagdeep Singh wide before delivering a cross for Basit Ahmed Bhat. His initial shot was brilliantly saved by Kamaljit Singh, but Ahteeb reacted quickest to the rebound, slotting a left-footed finish past the goalkeeper to give the hosts a 1-0 lead at the break.

Second Half Action and Key Moments

Sreenidi came out strongly after the restart, pushing for an equaliser, but were met by a resolute Real Kashmir defence.

In the 88th minute, Sanatomba produced an important goal-line clearance to deny Sreenidi after Furkan was beaten.

With seven minutes of stoppage time added, Real Kashmir managed the game well and earned a corner.

From the resulting short corner in the 93rd minute, Obekop found Sanatomba, who curled a stunning effort from distance into the net to seal a 2-0 victory over Sreenidi Deccan.

IFL League Standings and Future Phases

With this result, the first stage of the IFL (spanning 45 matches) ended, finalising the standings as the league splits into two phases.

Diamond Harbour FC finished at the top with 22 points, establishing a five-point lead.

They are joined in the top-six Championship Phase by Shillong Lajong FC (17 points), Rajasthan United FC (17 points), Sreenidi Deccan FC (15 points), Chanmari FC (11 points), and Dempo Sports Club (9 points), who will all compete for the IFL 2025-26 title.

Conversely, the bottom four teams enter the Relegation Phase, where they will fight to secure their position.

This group includes Aizawl FC (9 points), Real Kashmir FC (8 points), Gokulam Kerala FC (8 points), and Namdhari FC (7 points).

Real Kashmir's win provides a critical boost as they enter the relegation phase of the IFL. Their performance in the upcoming matches will determine whether they can retain their position in the league. The club will need to leverage this momentum to secure crucial points against fellow relegation contenders.