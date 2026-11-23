Real Kashmir FC clinched their inaugural victory of the Indian Football League 2026-27 season with a decisive 3-1 win against Dempo SC, showcasing strong offensive play and crucial goalkeeping.

Key Points Real Kashmir FC registered their first win of the Indian Football League 2026-27 season on Monday, defeating Dempo SC 3-1.

Rohen Singh (19th minute), Alain Eyenga (33rd), and Marcus Joseph (87th) scored for Real Kashmir, while Rowllin Borges (35th) netted for Dempo SC.

Real Kashmir goalkeeper Susnata Malik was named Player of the Match for his crucial saves throughout the game.

The victory moved Real Kashmir to seventh place in the league standings with five points.

Real Kashmir FC registered their first win of the Indian Football League 2026-27 season with a convincing 3-1 victory over in-form Dempo SC at the TRC Stadium here on Monday.

Rohen Singh (19th minute), Alain Eyenga (33rd) and Marcus Joseph (87th) scored for the Snow Leopards, while Rowllin Borges (35th) netted the lone goal for the visitors.

The win took Real Kashmir to seventh place in the standings with five points, while Dempo remained second with nine points.

Real Kashmir goalkeeper Susnata Malik was named Player of the Match for his crucial saves, which played a key role in securing all three points for the hosts.

First Half Dominance And Key Goals

Real Kashmir made a positive start and took the lead in the 19th minute through Rohen. Lalawmpuia Sailo drove into the box, beat his marker and laid the ball off to Rohen, who finished with his left foot to beat Dempo goalkeeper Subhajit Bhattacharjee.

The hosts continued to press and came close to doubling their lead in the 23rd minute when captain Marcus Joseph unleashed a long-range effort, but Subhajit produced an excellent save.

Real Kashmir extended their advantage in the 33rd minute. Following a short corner, Dempo midfielder Rowllin Borges failed to clear the ball, which fell to Alain Eyenga, who poked it into the net with his right foot.

Dempo responded almost immediately, reducing the deficit two minutes later. Laximanrao Rane delivered a cross from the left, and although Susnata managed to get a hand to it, the ball fell to Borges, who finished from close range.

The visitors enjoyed greater possession as the first half progressed, but Real Kashmir held on to their 2-1 lead at the break.

Dempo's Second Half Pressure And Malik's Heroics

Dempo carried their attacking intent into the second half and put the home defence under sustained pressure. In the 54th minute, Borges tested Susnata with a well-struck free-kick, but the goalkeeper produced another fine save.

Four minutes later, Susnata was called into action again, making a diving stop to deny Borges' header following a cross from Dempo captain Richmond Owusu.

Dempo continued to dominate possession and looked for openings through Rane, Owusu and Arnold Oliveira. However, Real Kashmir's defence remained organised, with Eyenga making an important block to deny Oliveira in the 70th minute.

Despite creating several opportunities, the visitors failed to find an equaliser.

Sealing The Victory In The Final Minutes

Real Kashmir, meanwhile, looked to capitalise on counter-attacks. Subhajit denied Sailo and Marcus Joseph in the 80th minute as the hosts threatened to extend their lead.

The decisive moment came in the 87th minute when Real Kashmir scored their third goal. Thabiso Brown collected a diagonal ball from midfield and laid it off for substitute Lalrokima, who drove into the box before squaring it across goal. Marcus Joseph was on hand to finish and seal the victory.