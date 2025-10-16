HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Real Kashmir FC withdraw from Super Cup

Real Kashmir FC withdraw from Super Cup

Source: PTI
October 16, 2025 17:33 IST

I-League team Real Kashmir FC have withdrawn from the upcoming Super Cup due to a delay in procuring visas for their foreign players, the club said on Thursday.

The Slow Leopards have been replaced by Dempo FC for the tournament that is scheduled to begin in Goa from October 25.

The Srinagar-based side had been placed in what has been dubbed the 'Group of Death', alongside Mohun Bagan Super Giant, East Bengal FC, and Chennaiyin FC.

"Due to unavoidable circumstances, Real Kashmir FC has withdrawn from the AIFF Super Cup 2025. Visa delays for our foreign players made it impossible to compete at full strength -- a decision beyond our control, but one made with integrity," the club said on its social media handles.

The All India Football Federation (AIFF) tweeted, "Real Kashmir FC have withdrawn from AIFF Super Cup 2025-26, as VISAS for their foreign players could not be secured. They will be replaced by Dempo SC."

The Snow Leopards were originally scheduled to play East Bengal in the Super Cup opener on October 25, followed by matches against Mohun Bagan SG on October 28 and Chennaiyin FC on October 31 in Group A.

 

Source: PTI© Copyright 2025 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
