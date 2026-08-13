'Real chance': Savita backs India for World Cup medal

Following their significant FIH Nations Cup triumph, seasoned goalkeeper Savita Punia affirms the Indian women's hockey team is brimming with confidence and belief, poised to challenge the world's best and secure a podium finish at the highly anticipated upcoming World Cup.

IMAGE: Savita Punia believes India have what it takes to challenge for a World Cup medal. Photograph: Hockey India/X

Key Points The FIH Nations Cup victory has significantly boosted the Indian women's hockey team's morale and belief, according to goalkeeper Savita Punia.

Savita Punia asserts that the team possesses the skill, fitness, and mindset to compete effectively against any world-class opponent.

India will commence their World Cup campaign in Pool D against China, followed by matches against South Africa and England.

Players are now taking greater individual responsibility for their fitness, recovery, and preparation, indicating a shift in team approach.

Savita Punia will be featuring in her third consecutive World Cup, aiming to use her experience to provide stability and leadership.

Seasoned goalkeeper Savita Punia believes India's FIH Nations Cup triumph has given the women's hockey team the confidence and belief to challenge the world's best and finish on the podium at the upcoming World Cup.

India head into the showpiece event on the back of their Nations Cup title, where they beat a competitive field to claim their first major international gold in a long time.

"Winning the FIH Nations Cup was a big achievement because all the top teams were there. It was a competitive tournament, and coming out on top gave us a huge boost and winning a gold medal after a long time has lifted the team's morale and belief," Savita told JioStar.

Confidence from Recent Performances

The veteran feels India's performances against top sides in the FIH Pro League have also shown that the team is capable of competing with the best. "In recent years, during the FIH Pro League, we have played close matches against top sides like Argentina, Netherlands, and Germany. Those games showed us that we can match the best teams in the world," she said.

"I can confidently say about this Indian women's hockey team that while all the teams are world-class, there is no team we cannot compete with. We have the skill, the fitness, and the mindset to challenge anyone on our day."

World Cup Campaign and Team Focus

India will open their World Cup campaign against China on August 16 before taking on South Africa and England in Pool D. Savita, however, is wary of the challenges ahead and said India would need to remain focused on their own game rather than being distracted by the quality of the opposition.

"We are going into the Women's Hockey World Cup with a lot of confidence, but our main focus is on our own game. Every team in the World Cup is strong, and there are no easy matches," she said. "But if we play to our strengths and stick to our plans, we have a real chance of finishing on the podium."

Evolving Team Approach and Personal Milestone

The 36-year-old also pointed to the changing approach within the Indian team, with players taking greater responsibility for their fitness, recovery and preparation. "The approach has changed over time. Earlier, players used to do only what the coach told them. Now, everyone takes ownership of their fitness and recovery. We pay attention to diet, injury prevention, and extra sessions," she said.

"As goalkeepers, we often have three or four additional sessions in a week, but we stay motivated because we know it will help us perform when it matters most."

For Savita, the tournament will also mark a significant personal milestone as she prepares to feature in her third consecutive World Cup. "Playing in the World Cup means a lot to me because this is my third World Cup. For any hockey player, the World Cup and the Olympics are the two biggest stages. Every athlete dreams of representing their country on those platforms," she said.

"To be part of a third consecutive World Cup is a huge achievement. I have worked extremely hard to get here, and in every edition, I have tried to give my best for the team."

With the experience of two previous World Cups behind her, Savita wants to use her seniority to provide stability to the team when the pressure mounts. "This time, I have more experience, and that gives me confidence. As a senior player, I want to lead by example, stay calm under pressure, and help the team perform at its best," she added.