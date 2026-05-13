Real Betis seal Champions League return after 20 years

Real Betis manager Manuel Pellegrini celebrated the club's return to the Champions League after 20 years following a 2-1 win over Elche that secured a top-five finish in La Liga.

IMAGE: Real Betis' Isco in tears after the team beat Elche to go 5th on the table and qualify for the Champions League, on Tuesday. Photograph: Kind courtesy Real Betis/X

Key Points Real Betis qualified for the Champions League for the first time since the 2005-06 season.

Manager Manuel Pellegrini said Champions League qualification was the club’s target from day one.

Pellegrini praised the team’s resilience and ability to recover from setbacks during the season.

Betis have now qualified for European competitions in every season since 2021.

Real Betis manager Manuel Pellegrini said qualifying for the Champions League after a 20-year absence marked the completion of a goal they set for themselves on the first day of the season after his side sealed a top-five finish in La Liga on Tuesday.

Pellegrini hails team

Betis claimed a 2-1 home win over Elche, with Pablo Fornals scoring a 68th-minute winner, to book their spot in Europe's top competition for the first time since the 2005-06 season.

They have been regulars in European competition in recent years, qualifying every season since 2021 and reaching the Conference League final against Chelsea last season.

"It’s not easy to be in European competitions for six years, much less to have qualified for the Champions League two matches before the end of the season,” Pellegrini, 72, told reporters.

"The team’s greatest merit was always getting back up after losing.

"I think all those stumbles were more than compensated for today with the great celebration we had in our stadium, with our fans, to whom we owed this joy,” the Chilean added.

"We started the first match of the season against Elche, and at the end of the team talk we wrote in green letters, 'Today we begin our journey to the Champions League.'"

Betis next face newly-crowned La Liga champions Barcelona on Sunday.

Napoli beaten 3-2 by Bologna to leave Champions League spot in the balance

Napoli came from two goals down but were stunned by an added-time strike from Jonathan Rowe to lose 3-2 at home to Bologna, a setback that leaves the hosts' top-four hopes in the balance as they missed a chance to secure a Champions League place.

Napoli came into the game knowing that a win would seal a top-four place while Bologna had nothing left to play for but pride, and that ultimately proved enough for the visitors to complete the double over last season's champions.

Title winners Inter Milan have 85 points, with Napoli second on 70, and are one of five sides battling for the three remaining places in Europe's premier club competition.

Juventus are third on 68, one point ahead of AC Milan and AS Roma, with Como a further two points back. Bologna are eighth with 52 points.

Federico Bernardeschi put Bologna ahead in the ninth minute and Riccardo Orsolini's penalty doubled the lead in the 34th before Giovanni Di Lorenzo pulled one back in added time before the break.

Alisson Santos levelled early in the second half and Bologna substitute Rowe silenced the Stadio Diego Armando Maradona with an acrobatic late winner.

Bologna had failed to score in their last three games, picking up just a single point which had put paid to their hopes of European competition next season, but were off the mark early in Naples.