Rayhan Thomas Falters In Third Round At UNC Health Championship

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Rayhan Thomas faced setbacks in the third round of the UNC Health Championship, impacting his leaderboard position as Alvaro Ortiz took the lead.

Key Points Rayhan Thomas recorded a 3-over 73 in the third round of the UNC Health Championship.

Thomas slipped to T-28 after a difficult day, impacting his chances for a top 10 finish.

Alvaro Ortiz leads the UNC Health Championship with a score of 12-under par.

Thomas's round included a triple bogey on the 18th hole, contributing to his over-par score.

Rayhan Thomas had a difficult third round at the UNC Health Championship as he recorded his first over par round of the week here.

Thomas carded 3-over 73 to slip down the leaderboard to T-28.

Thomas had been in prime position to register his first top 10 finish of the 2026 season, but slipped on Day 3.

Alvaro Ortiz leads the field with a score of 12-under par (67-62-69).

Rayhan Thomas's Third Round Performance

Thomas began his third day with a bogey on the first hole and dropped a second shot on the fifth hole. Three consecutive birdies on the seventh, eighth and ninth holes saw Thomas under par at the turn.

Thomas would drop a shot on the 14th hole and also suffer a triple bogey on the 18th hole to record his first over par round of the week. Thomas enters the final round with a total score 2-under par (67-67-73).

Alvaro Ortiz Takes The Lead

Ortiz took the lead from Jeremy Paul after carding a round of 1-under 69 as Paul carded 3-over 73. Ortiz leads the field by two strokes after making two birdies, three bogeys and one eagle in his third round. Paul is 10-under par (63-64-73) and second.

Luke Gutschewski and John Pak were tied for third with a score of 7-under par after three rounds.