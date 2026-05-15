Rayhan Thomas Opens With 68 At Colonial Life Charity Classic

Rayhan Thomas delivered a solid performance at the Colonial Life Charity Classic, carding a 2-under 68 to position himself in the top 35, while Bryce Lewis seized the lead with an outstanding 8-under round.

Key Points Rayhan Thomas shot a 2-under 68 in the first round of the Colonial Life Charity Classic.

Thomas is currently tied for 35th place at the Woodcreek Club.

Bryce Lewis leads the tournament with an impressive 8-under 62.

Thomas recovered from early bogeys with birdies on the front nine.

Rayhan Thomas started the week at the Woodcreek Club with a round of 2-under 68 to be placed tied 35th on the leaderboard of the Colonial Life Charity Classic here.

Bryce Lewis leads the field with an opening round of 8-under 62.

Thomas's Round Highlights

Thomas began his first round on the back nine with a birdie on the 10th hole before making bogeys on the 16th and 17th holes to enter the front nine with a score of 1-over par.

On the front nine Thomas picked up three strokes in four holes with birdies on the first, third and fourth holes along with another birdie on the eighth holes before dropping a stroke on the final hole of the round to end the day with a card of 2-under 68.

Bryce Lewis Takes The Lead

Bryce Lewis carded 8-under 62 with seven birdies and one eagle and only one bogey in his opening round.

He leads the field by one stroke as Zac Blair carded 7-under 63 to be placed second on the leaderboard and Paul Peterson carded 6-under 64 to be placed third.