Rayhan Thomas Starts Well At Tulum Championship

Rayhan Thomas delivered a composed performance at the Tulum Championship, securing a tied 60th position after the first round, while Julian Suri faces challenges to make the cut.

Key Points Rayhan Thomas carded an even-par 72 in the opening round of the Tulum Championship.

Thomas is currently tied for 60th place at the PGA Riviera's Korn Ferry Tour event.

Julian Suri shot a 5-over 77 and is struggling to avoid a third consecutive missed cut.

Caleb VanArragon and Jacob Solomon lead the Tulum Championship after carding 6-under 66 rounds.

Rayhan Thomas carded an opening round of even par 72 and was T-60 at the Tulum Championship at the PGA Riviera on the Korn Ferry Tour.

Rayhan Thomas' Front Nine Performance

Thomas began his round on the front nine and made birdies on the fourth and eighth holes along with a bogey on the fifth to be 1-under par at the turn.

Challenges On The Back Nine

On the back nine, Thomas made a late bogey on the 17th to end his day with an even par card with two birdies and two bogeys to be placed T-60 on the leaderboard.

Julian Suri's Struggle

Julian Suri shot 5-over 77 and is placed T-132 on the leaderboard and has a lot of ground to cover if he hopes to avoid a third missed cut in a row.

Championship Leaders Emerge

Caleb VanArragon and Jacob Solomon lead the field after both players carded rounds of 6-under 66.

Roger Sloan and Brandon Harkins are in T-3 one shot behind the leaders after carding an opening round of 5-under 67.

Rayhan Thomas is aiming to improve his standing on the Korn Ferry Tour to secure a PGA Tour card. Indian golf fans will be closely watching his progress in the coming rounds. The Korn Ferry Tour is a developmental tour for the PGA Tour.