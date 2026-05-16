Rayhan Thomas Advances At Colonial Life Charity Classic

Rayhan Thomas's impressive 3-under 70 in the second round propels him into the top 15 at the Colonial Life Charity Classic, showcasing his golfing prowess.

Key Points Rayhan Thomas cards a 3-under 70 to move into the top 15 at the Colonial Life Charity Classic.

Thomas's total score of 5-under par places him T-14 on the leaderboard.

Blades Brown, Trent Phillips, and Paul Peterson are joint leaders at 8-under par.

Thomas recorded birdies on multiple holes, including consecutive birdies on the 17th and 18th.

Rayhan Thomas built on his solid start by carding a 3-under 70 to move into the top 15 after the second round of the Colonial Life Charity Classic here.

Thomas now has a total score of 5-under par and is placed T-14 on the leaderboard.

Joint Leaders Emerge

Blades Brown (66-66), Trent Phillips (65-67) and Paul Peterson (64-68) became joint leaders by the end of the second round. The trio all had a total score of 8-under par to lead the field by one stroke.

First day joint leader Zac Blair (63-70) is in T-4 along with Martin Laird with a total score of 7-under par.

Thomas's Round Highlights

Thomas began his second round on the front nine with birdies on the first and second holes. He dropped a stroke on the ninth hole to be 1-under par at the turn.

On the back nine, he dropped a stroke on the 13th hole before making consecutive birdies on the 14th and 15th holes. A third bogey on the 16th hole was followed by consecutive birdies on the 17th and 18th holes to close the day with a score of 3-under 67.