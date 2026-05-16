HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:
Home  » Sports » Rayhan Thomas Advances At Colonial Life Charity Classic

Rayhan Thomas Advances At Colonial Life Charity Classic

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff Sports Desk
2 Minutes Read Listen to Article

May 16, 2026 15:54 IST

x

Rayhan Thomas's impressive 3-under 70 in the second round propels him into the top 15 at the Colonial Life Charity Classic, showcasing his golfing prowess.

Key Points

  • Rayhan Thomas cards a 3-under 70 to move into the top 15 at the Colonial Life Charity Classic.
  • Thomas's total score of 5-under par places him T-14 on the leaderboard.
  • Blades Brown, Trent Phillips, and Paul Peterson are joint leaders at 8-under par.
  • Thomas recorded birdies on multiple holes, including consecutive birdies on the 17th and 18th.

Rayhan Thomas built on his solid start by carding a 3-under 70 to move into the top 15 after the second round of the Colonial Life Charity Classic here.

Thomas now has a total score of 5-under par and is placed T-14 on the leaderboard.

 

Joint Leaders Emerge

Blades Brown (66-66), Trent Phillips (65-67) and Paul Peterson (64-68) became joint leaders by the end of the second round. The trio all had a total score of 8-under par to lead the field by one stroke.

First day joint leader Zac Blair (63-70) is in T-4 along with Martin Laird with a total score of 7-under par.

Thomas's Round Highlights

Thomas began his second round on the front nine with birdies on the first and second holes. He dropped a stroke on the ninth hole to be 1-under par at the turn.

On the back nine, he dropped a stroke on the 13th hole before making consecutive birdies on the 14th and 15th holes. A third bogey on the 16th hole was followed by consecutive birdies on the 17th and 18th holes to close the day with a score of 3-under 67.

Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff Sports Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

RELATED STORIES

Rayhan Thomas Opens With 68 At Colonial Life Charity Classic
Rayhan Thomas Starts Well At Tulum Championship
Rai Holds Top-10 Spot, Yellamaraju Advances at Cognizant Classic
Rai Holds Top-10 Spot, Yellamaraju Advances at Cognizant Classic
Sharma, Sheoran Joint Leaders At DP World Players Championship
Sharma, Sheoran Joint Leaders At DP World Players Championship
Rai Finishes Tied-23rd at Cognizant Classic; Echavarria Wins
Rai Finishes Tied-23rd at Cognizant Classic; Echavarria Wins

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

Why A Swimming Workout Is So Beneficial: 8 Reasons

webstory image 2

10 Of Bombay's Oldest Restaurants

webstory image 3

Indian Towns With A European Vibe

VIDEOS

'Iran has 'no trust' in the US', Aragchi stuns Trump with bold war speech from India10:43

'Iran has 'no trust' in the US', Aragchi stuns Trump with...

Anantnag's Apple Valleys Witness Massive Tourism Revival5:12

Anantnag's Apple Valleys Witness Massive Tourism Revival

Married Women Worship Banyan Tree on Vat Savitri With Sacred Rituals2:15

Married Women Worship Banyan Tree on Vat Savitri With...

IPL 2026

IPL 2026

rediff on the net © 2026 Rediff.com - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO