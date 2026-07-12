Rayhan Thomas Finishes Tied 53rd At Korn Ferry Tour Event

Discover how Indian-origin golfer Rayhan Thomas and Indian-Americans Julian Suri and Mahanth Chirravuri performed at The Blue Championship on the Korn Ferry Tour, with Ross Steelman leading the field.

Key Points Indian-origin golfer Rayhan Thomas finished tied 53rd at The Blue Championship.

Thomas aggregated a three-day total of 6-under par.

Indian-American Julian Suri secured a tied 26th position at 10-under.

Mahanth Chirravuri, another Indian-American, was tied 37th at 8-under.

Ross Steelman currently leads the tournament by two strokes.

Indian-origin golfer Rayhan Thomas aggregated a three-day total of 6-under to be placed tied 53rd at The Blue Championship on the Korn Ferry Tour here.

Indian-American Golfers' Performance

Indian-American Julian Suri (70-70-66) was 10-under and tied 26th, while another Indian-American, Mahanth Chirravuri (68-72-68), was 8-under and tied 37th. Thomas (68-72-70), with a total of 6-under, was tied 53rd.

Ross Steelman posted a third-round 65 to grab a two-shot lead. He capped his round of 7-under 65 with a birdie on the par-4 18th, the toughest hole on the course. He holds a two-stroke lead at 18-under 198, one shot shy of the 54-hole tournament scoring record. Steelman is seeking his first Korn Ferry Tour title.