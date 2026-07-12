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Rayhan Thomas Finishes Tied 53rd At Korn Ferry Tour Event

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff Sports Desk July 12, 2026 13:02 IST 2 Minutes Read
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Discover how Indian-origin golfer Rayhan Thomas and Indian-Americans Julian Suri and Mahanth Chirravuri performed at The Blue Championship on the Korn Ferry Tour, with Ross Steelman leading the field.

Key Points

  • Indian-origin golfer Rayhan Thomas finished tied 53rd at The Blue Championship.
  • Thomas aggregated a three-day total of 6-under par.
  • Indian-American Julian Suri secured a tied 26th position at 10-under.
  • Mahanth Chirravuri, another Indian-American, was tied 37th at 8-under.
  • Ross Steelman currently leads the tournament by two strokes.

Indian-origin golfer Rayhan Thomas aggregated a three-day total of 6-under to be placed tied 53rd at The Blue Championship on the Korn Ferry Tour here.

Indian-American Golfers' Performance

Indian-American Julian Suri (70-70-66) was 10-under and tied 26th, while another Indian-American, Mahanth Chirravuri (68-72-68), was 8-under and tied 37th. Thomas (68-72-70), with a total of 6-under, was tied 53rd.

 

Ross Steelman posted a third-round 65 to grab a two-shot lead. He capped his round of 7-under 65 with a birdie on the par-4 18th, the toughest hole on the course. He holds a two-stroke lead at 18-under 198, one shot shy of the 54-hole tournament scoring record. Steelman is seeking his first Korn Ferry Tour title.

Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff Sports Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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