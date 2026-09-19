Thomas And Chirravuri Advance In Crucial Golf Tournament

Indian-origin golfers Rayhan Thomas and Mahanth Chirravuri have successfully made the cut at the Nationwide Children's Hospital Championship, significantly boosting their chances in the crucial Korn Ferry Finals Tour points race for next season's playing rights.

Key Points Rayhan Thomas and Mahanth Chirravuri made the cut at the Nationwide Children's Hospital Championship.

Both golfers are competing to improve their points standings for the Korn Ferry Finals Tour.

Chirravuri, currently T-23, aims to reach the top 60 for full playing rights next season.

Thomas, at T-38, is just two spots shy of the top 60 and could earn a PGA Tour card with a win.

The tournament is crucial for their qualification for the final Korn Ferry Finals Tour event.

Rayhan Thomas and Mahanth Chirravuri, needing strong results to improve their positions in the points race to the next stage, made the cut at the Nationwide Children's Hospital Championship at the Ohio State University Golf Club Scarlet Course.

The two are trying to improve their position and ensure qualification for the fourth of the four Korn Ferry Finals Tour Finals for which only the top 60 players on the points list will be given an entry.

Chirravuri's Performance And Prospects

Chirravuri, a 22-year-old American professional golfer of Indian descent, started the week with a strong opening round as he carded 5-under 66 to find himself in the top 10 on the leaderboard. A slower second round saw him drop down to T-23 by the end of the second day.

Chirravuri carded a second round of even par 71 after making two birdies and two bogeys to put himself at a total of 5-under par (66-71).

Having begun the week at the 79th position on the points list, he is likely to gain positions on the points list now that he has made the cut. A strong finish could see him inch within touching distance of the top 60 spots that would earn him an entry into the final event of the year and full playing rights for next season.

Thomas's Steady Play And PGA Tour Hopes

Thomas finds himself at T-38 on the leaderboard with a score of 4-under par (69-69) after having carded his second consecutive round of 2-under 69. The round included six birdies and four bogeys.

The 26-year-old is looking to ensure full playing rights for next Korn Ferry Tour season as he began this week 62nd on the points list, just two spots short of the coveted top 60.

Thomas is also within the range where a win in any of the remaining events this year could earn him a PGA Tour card for next season as he would move into the top 20 spots on the tour.