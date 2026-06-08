Indian Golfer Rayhan Thomas Shines At BMW Charity Pro-Am

Indian golfer Rayhan Thomas delivered a stellar performance at the BMW Charity Pro-Am, securing an impressive tied third position with a bogey-free final round, marking his first top-10 finish of the season.

Key Points Indian golfer Rayhan Thomas finished tied third at the BMW Charity Pro-Am.

He carded a season-best, bogey-free final round of four-under 67.

This performance secured his first top-10 result of the season on the Korn Ferry Tour.

Thomas made three consecutive birdies late in the round to climb the leaderboard.

Indian golfer Rayhan Thomas returned a season's best of four-under 67 on the final day of the BMW Charity Pro-Am at the Thornblade Course to gain 15 positions and finish the week at an impressive tied third position. His final round 67 took his score to nine-under par overall. Ben Kohles secured his first title on the Korn Ferry Tour with a final round card of even-Par 71.

Thomas's Strong Finish At BMW Charity Pro-Am

Thomas started the final round at tied 18th. On a day where several of the leaders struggled to score, Thomas carded a bogey-free round of four-under 67 to secure his first top 10 result of the season.

Having started the day on the front nine, Thomas played the first 12 holes with a par on each of them before making his first birdie on the 13th hole. Three consecutive birdies late in the round, starting with the 15th hole, catapulted him close to the top of the leaderboard.

Julian Suri carded a final round of two-over 73 on the final day. Suri finished the week at tied 40th with a four day score of two-under par.