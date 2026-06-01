Rayhan Thomas Ends UNC Health Championship At T-60

Rayhan Thomas concluded the UNC Health Championship with a T-60 finish, while Alvaro Ortiz clinched the title in a dramatic play-off, marking a significant moment in the Korn Ferry Tour.

Key Points Rayhan Thomas finished T-60 at the UNC Health Championship after a disappointing final round.

Alvaro Ortiz won the UNC Health Championship in a play-off against Ross Steelman.

Thomas struggled on the weekend after a strong start in the first two days of the tournament.

Ortiz secured his first Korn Ferry Tour title with a birdie in the play-off.

Indian golfer Rayhan Thomas carded 8-over 78 on the final day to finish at T-60 with a score of 5-over par at the UNC Health Championship here.

After a fine start on the first two days, he had a disappointing run in the weekend and ended with a four day score of 67-67-73-78.

Alvaro Ortiz Secures Victory

Alvaro Ortiz (72) secured the title in a play-off against Ross Steelman (66) after both were 10-under par.

Thomas began his final round with a bogey on the first hole. He dropped another two shots on the seventh and eighth holes with bogeys to be 3-over par by the turn.

Thomas's Struggles On The Back Nine

On the back nine, his misery continued as Thomas was unable to find birdies like he did earlier in the week. On the 12th hole, he dropped two strokes with his only double bogey of the round before dropping three more shots with consecutive bogeys on the 14th, 15th and 16th holes.

Ortiz's Comeback And Play-Off Win

Ortiz began his final round with a bogey and a double bogey to be 3-over par at the turn of the round. He dropped another two strokes with a double bogey on the 11th hole. He made his first birdie of the day on the 14th hole before closing the round with birdies on the 17th and 18th holes. A birdie in the first extra hole of play-off secured Ortiz his first Korn Ferry Tour title.

Steelman carded a 4-under 66 on the final day with six birdies and two bogeys to enter a play-off where he bogeyed the first extra hole as he continued to wait for his first Korn Ferry Tour title.

Tyler Wilkes and Jeremy Paul finished the week tied for third place with a total score of 8-under par.