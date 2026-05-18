Rayhan Thomas Secures Best Finish At Charity Classic

Indian golfer Rayhan Thomas delivered his best performance of the season, finishing T-13 at the Colonial Life Charity Classic and improving his standing on the Korn Ferry Tour.

Key Points Rayhan Thomas carded a 5-under 65 in the final round of the Colonial Life Charity Classic, achieving his best finish of the season.

Thomas's strong performance moved him into the top 70 of the Korn Ferry Tour Points list, now ranked 69th.

Cole Sherwood secured the title at the Colonial Life Charity Classic with a final round of 4-under 66.

Zac Blair finished as runner-up, while Kyle Westmoreland took third place in the tournament.

Indian golfer Rayhan Thomas carded 5-under 65, his best round of the week, to finish T-13 at the Colonial Life Charity Classic here.

For Thomas, this was his best finish of the 2026 season. With rounds of 68-67-70-65, Thomas totalled 10-under par.

Rayhan Thomas's Impressive Final Round

Thomas began his fourth and final round with an early birdie on the second hole before dropping a shot on the fourth hole for his sole bogey of the round. A birdie on the eighth hole allowed Thomas to be at 1-under par at the turn of the round.

On the back nine, Thomas made consecutive birdies on the 14th and 15th holes before making a late pair of birdies on the 17th and 18th holes to gain 10 positions in the final round and end the week at T-13.

Korn Ferry Tour Points List

This season, Thomas has made five cuts in nine starts. The T-13 finish moves Thomas into the top 70 of the Korn Ferry Tour Points list. He is now 69th.

Cole Sherwood Clinches The Title

Cole Sherwood carded a final round of 4-under 66 to clinch the title by one stroke. Sherwood entered the fourth round as joint leader alongside Carson Young and Josh Teater.

Zac Blair (64) finished runner-up at 15-under while Kyle Westmoreland (66) was third. Teater and Young ended the week in T-4 and T-7.

Sherwood began his final round with a bogey, which he was able to recover from quickly with a birdie on the second hole. He picked up strokes on the fifth and seventh holes to be 2-under par by the turn.

On the back nine, Sherwood made a bogey on the 11th along with birdies on the 10th and 14th holes before a late birdie on the 17th hole helped him to clinch the title.