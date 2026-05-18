Rayhan Thomas Secures Best Finish At Charity Classic

Indian golfer Rayhan Thomas delivered his best performance of the season, finishing T-13 at the Colonial Life Charity Classic and improving his standing on the Korn Ferry Tour.
Key Points
- Rayhan Thomas carded a 5-under 65 in the final round of the Colonial Life Charity Classic, achieving his best finish of the season.
- Thomas's strong performance moved him into the top 70 of the Korn Ferry Tour Points list, now ranked 69th.
- Cole Sherwood secured the title at the Colonial Life Charity Classic with a final round of 4-under 66.
- Zac Blair finished as runner-up, while Kyle Westmoreland took third place in the tournament.
Indian golfer Rayhan Thomas carded 5-under 65, his best round of the week, to finish T-13 at the Colonial Life Charity Classic here.
For Thomas, this was his best finish of the 2026 season. With rounds of 68-67-70-65, Thomas totalled 10-under par.
Rayhan Thomas's Impressive Final Round
Thomas began his fourth and final round with an early birdie on the second hole before dropping a shot on the fourth hole for his sole bogey of the round. A birdie on the eighth hole allowed Thomas to be at 1-under par at the turn of the round.
On the back nine, Thomas made consecutive birdies on the 14th and 15th holes before making a late pair of birdies on the 17th and 18th holes to gain 10 positions in the final round and end the week at T-13.
Korn Ferry Tour Points List
This season, Thomas has made five cuts in nine starts. The T-13 finish moves Thomas into the top 70 of the Korn Ferry Tour Points list. He is now 69th.
Cole Sherwood Clinches The Title
Cole Sherwood carded a final round of 4-under 66 to clinch the title by one stroke. Sherwood entered the fourth round as joint leader alongside Carson Young and Josh Teater.
Zac Blair (64) finished runner-up at 15-under while Kyle Westmoreland (66) was third. Teater and Young ended the week in T-4 and T-7.
Sherwood began his final round with a bogey, which he was able to recover from quickly with a birdie on the second hole. He picked up strokes on the fifth and seventh holes to be 2-under par by the turn.
On the back nine, Sherwood made a bogey on the 11th along with birdies on the 10th and 14th holes before a late birdie on the 17th hole helped him to clinch the title.