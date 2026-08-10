Indian Golfers' Performance At Korn Ferry Tour's Pinnacle Bank Championship

Discover the latest results from the Pinnacle Bank Championship on the Korn Ferry Tour, featuring Indian golfer Rayhan Thomas's performance and Indian-American rookie Mahanth Chirravuri's career-best finish.

Key Points Indian golfer Rayhan Thomas concluded the Pinnacle Bank Championship tied for 71st place.

Indian-American rookie Mahanth Chirravuri achieved his best Korn Ferry Tour finish, tying for 19th.

Frankie Harris secured his first Korn Ferry Tour title with an impressive 59 and a playoff win.

The tournament results impact players' standings for PGA TOUR cards in 2027.

Indian golfer Rayhan Thomas endured a tough week as he finished Tied-71st at the Pinnacle Bank Championship on the Korn Ferry Tour here. Thomas had modest rounds of 68-71-72-72 for a 1-under total.

Chirravuri's Best Finish And Harris's Victory

Rookie Mahanth Chirravuri closed the week with rounds of 65-68-71-68 for a 12-under total and was Tied-19th. It was the 22-year-old Indian-American's best finish in eight starts on the Korn Ferry Tour.

Frankie Harris, who made an 18-foot birdie putt on the final hole for a 12-under 59, won the title with a par on the second playoff hole for his first Korn Ferry Tour title in only his sixth start this year. Harris shot 27 on the back nine of The Club at Indian Creek.

The victory moved Harris to No. 29 on the points list. The top 20 earn PGA TOUR cards for 2027. Thomas is 66th on the list.

"The thought of a 59 never even crossed my mind. Honestly, like 100% honesty, I did not know I shot a 59 when I made that putt on 18," Harris said. "I knew I was playing well, but I was just trying to keep the pedal on the gas and finish strong."