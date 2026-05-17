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Rayhan Thomas Remains In The Hunt At Colonial Life Charity Classic

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff Sports Desk
2 Minutes Read Listen to Article

May 17, 2026 14:50 IST

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Rayhan Thomas is currently tied for 23rd at the Colonial Life Charity Classic after shooting an even par in the third round, while Carson Young, Cole Sherwood, and Josh Teater share the lead.

Key Points

  • Rayhan Thomas is tied for 23rd at the Colonial Life Charity Classic after a third-round score of even par.
  • Carson Young, Cole Sherwood, and Josh Teater are the co-leaders, each with a total score of 12-under par.
  • Thomas's third round included birdies, bogeys, and a double bogey, resulting in an even par score.
  • Young carded the low score of the day with a 7-under 63.

Rayhan Thomas kept alive his hopes of a strong finish as he carded a third round of even par 70 to be placed tied 23rd with a total score of 5-under par at the Colonial Life Charity Classic here.

Thomas is seven strokes behind three co-leaders.

 

Colonial Life Classic Leaders

Carson Young (63), Cole Sherwood (64) and Josh Teater (64) shared the lead with one round left to play. They trio had a total score of 12-under par each. Young carded the low score of the third day as he recorded a card of 7-under 63.

Thomas's Round Details

Rayhan Thomas began his third round with a birdie on the first hole and added a second birdie on the seventh hole before dropping shots with a bogey on the eighth and a double bogey on the ninth.

On the back nine Thomas managed to pick a stroke on the 10th hole. Despite a bogey on the 12th he seemed set for a below par finish after a pair of birdies on the 14th and 15th holes. A late bogey on the 18th hole saw him finish the day with an even par card.

Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff Sports Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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