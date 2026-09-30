Rathod, Jagtap Secure Sixth Place In Asian Games Canoe Slalom

Indian canoe slalom athletes Pradhyumna Singh Rathod and Pallavi Jagtap showcased their skills at the Asian Games, both achieving commendable sixth-place finishes in their respective finals.

Photograph: Bryan Foo/Reuters

Key Points Pradhyumna Singh Rathod finished sixth in the men's kayak single final at the Asian Games.

Pallavi Jagtap also secured a sixth-place finish in the women's canoe single final.

Both athletes incurred time penalties during their final runs, affecting their overall scores.

Another Indian participant, Hitesh Kewat, failed to qualify for the men's kayak single final.

Rina Sen also did not advance to the women's canoe single final after her semifinal performance.

India's Pradhyumna Singh Rathod finished sixth in the men's kayak single final, while Pallavi Jagtap also ended sixth in the women's canoe single final at the Asian Games here on Wednesday.

Indian Athletes' Performance In Finals

Rathod finished with a score of 125.21, including a six-second time penalty, in the men's kayak single final. He had clocked 137.74 in the semifinal to qualify for the final after finishing 11th.

Another Indian Hitesh Kewat, however, failed to make the final after finishing with a score of 184.89, including a 60-second time penalty, at the Yahagigawa Canoe Slalom Course.

In the women's canoe single final, Jagtap scored 191.28, with a 10-second time penalty, to finish sixth.

She had earlier booked her place in the final by scoring 211.77 in the semifinal.

Rina Sen failed to qualify for the final after finishing her semifinal with a score of 269.99.