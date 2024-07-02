News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
News APP

NewsApp (Free)

Read news as it happens
Download NewsApp

Available on  gplay

Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Sports » Rasqinha: Penalty corners key to India's medal hopes

Rasqinha: Penalty corners key to India's medal hopes

Source: PTI
Last updated on: July 02, 2024 20:50 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
IMAGE: India, boasting an impressive eight Olympic gold medals but settling for a bronze in Tokyo, finds itself in a challenging Pool B at Paris. Photograph: Hockey India

Legendary Indian hockey captain Viren Rasquinha has laid out a clear challenge for the national men's team as they set their sights on a Paris Olympics medal. Rasquinha believes that indiscipline in conceding penalty corners is a major hurdle India must overcome if they want to reach the podium.

India, boasting an impressive eight Olympic gold medals but settling for a bronze in Tokyo, finds itself in a challenging Pool B at Paris.

They'll face off against defending champions Belgium, powerhouses Australia and Argentina, along with New Zealand and Ireland.

"The team has been giving away far too many penalty corners," Rasquinha pointed out during a discussion hosted by the Sports Journalists Association of Mumbai.  "Defense isn't just about the four defenders; it starts from the moment you lose possession. Every player, from the forwards down, becomes the first line of defense."

Rasquinha emphasized the importance of collective responsibility. "You win as a team and defend as a team. Every player has a role to play, no matter how briefly they're on the field," he stressed.

 


The former captain acknowledged the critical role of goalkeeper PR Sreejesh and the defensive unit, particularly Harmanpreet Singh, in crunch moments. "A strong defense and a phenomenal keeper are essential for winning tournaments," he said. "The pressure will be immense on Sreejesh and Harmanpreet's defensive setup to hold the line firm."

Rasquinha urged India to capitalize on their strengths, citing the contrasting styles of Australia and Germany. "Australia is a force because they constantly rotate players, keeping a high tempo with fresh legs sprinting all over the field. We can't win playing a slow, European style like Germany, whose strength is ball possession," he explained. "Our strategy should be to disrupt our opponents with a faster pace."

While commending coach Craig Fulton for having his preferred squad, Rasquinha did highlight a potential shortcoming. "The coach deserves to have his chosen team, especially in hockey where stats are less prominent," he said. "However, considering the potential quarter-final matchups against powerhouses like Holland, Germany, Spain, or Great Britain, a single miss in the squad selection could be costly."

Despite the challenges, Rasquinha remains optimistic about India's chances. "This team has the experience and expertise to succeed, especially with Harmanpreet's exceptional drag-flicking skills," he concluded. "If they can address the penalty corner issue and play to their strengths, a medal in Paris is a real possibility."

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI© Copyright 2024 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
COMMENT
Print this article
Murray pulls out of singles Wimbledon farewell
Murray pulls out of singles Wimbledon farewell
'BCCI Should Save Gaekwad'
'BCCI Should Save Gaekwad'
Smriti Mandhana offers prayers at Tirupati temple
Smriti Mandhana offers prayers at Tirupati temple
CJI on new laws: Issues pending with SC, no comments
CJI on new laws: Issues pending with SC, no comments
Women, kids among 87 killed in stampede at UP satsang
Women, kids among 87 killed in stampede at UP satsang
Wimbledon defending champion crashes out in Round 1!
Wimbledon defending champion crashes out in Round 1!
Ronaldo announces farewell from Euro Championships
Ronaldo announces farewell from Euro Championships

T20 World Cup

T20 World Cup

More like this

Samson, Dube, Jaiswal to miss first two Zimbabwe T20s

Samson, Dube, Jaiswal to miss first two Zimbabwe T20s

Ronaldo announces farewell from Euro Championships

Ronaldo announces farewell from Euro Championships

India Cricket Score  |  Indian Cricket News  |  Indian News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances