Rasqinha: Penalty corners key to India's medal hopes

Legendary Indian hockey captain Viren Rasquinha has laid out a clear challenge for the national men's team as they set their sights on a Paris Olympics medal. Rasquinha believes that indiscipline in conceding penalty corners is a major hurdle India must overcome if they want to reach the podium.



India, boasting an impressive eight Olympic gold medals but settling for a bronze in Tokyo, finds itself in a challenging Pool B at Paris.

They'll face off against defending champions Belgium, powerhouses Australia and Argentina, along with New Zealand and Ireland.



"The team has been giving away far too many penalty corners," Rasquinha pointed out during a discussion hosted by the Sports Journalists Association of Mumbai. "Defense isn't just about the four defenders; it starts from the moment you lose possession. Every player, from the forwards down, becomes the first line of defense."



Rasquinha emphasized the importance of collective responsibility. "You win as a team and defend as a team. Every player has a role to play, no matter how briefly they're on the field," he stressed.



The former captain acknowledged the critical role of goalkeeper PR Sreejesh and the defensive unit, particularly Harmanpreet Singh, in crunch moments. "A strong defense and a phenomenal keeper are essential for winning tournaments," he said. "The pressure will be immense on Sreejesh and Harmanpreet's defensive setup to hold the line firm."



Rasquinha urged India to capitalize on their strengths, citing the contrasting styles of Australia and Germany. "Australia is a force because they constantly rotate players, keeping a high tempo with fresh legs sprinting all over the field. We can't win playing a slow, European style like Germany, whose strength is ball possession," he explained. "Our strategy should be to disrupt our opponents with a faster pace."



While commending coach Craig Fulton for having his preferred squad, Rasquinha did highlight a potential shortcoming. "The coach deserves to have his chosen team, especially in hockey where stats are less prominent," he said. "However, considering the potential quarter-final matchups against powerhouses like Holland, Germany, Spain, or Great Britain, a single miss in the squad selection could be costly."



Despite the challenges, Rasquinha remains optimistic about India's chances. "This team has the experience and expertise to succeed, especially with Harmanpreet's exceptional drag-flicking skills," he concluded. "If they can address the penalty corner issue and play to their strengths, a medal in Paris is a real possibility."