Rashid Khan Takes Early Lead at Indorama Ventures Golf Championship

Rashid Khan Takes Early Lead at Indorama Ventures Golf Championship

March 12, 2026 20:30 IST

Rashid Khan's impressive six-under round puts him in the lead at the Indorama Ventures Golf Championship, setting the stage for an exciting tournament.

Key Points

  • Rashid Khan shot a six-under 66 to lead the Indorama Ventures Golf Championship.
  • Jhared Hack is one stroke behind Rashid Khan after carding a five-under 67.
  • Five golfers are tied for third place with scores of four-under 68.
  • Rashid Khan aims to end his seven-year title drought at the championship.
  • Several foreign players, including Frenchmen and an Austrian, are also performing well in the tournament.

Rashid Khan, the Delhi-based stalwart, fired a superb six-under 66 on the opening day to take the early lead in the Rs 2.7 crore Indorama Ventures Golf Championship here on Thursday.

The 35-year-old professional, a winner of 14 titles including two on the international stage, put together seven birdies and a lone bogey in the opening round to move one stroke ahead of Jhared Hack, the American who won the season's first event.

 

Jhared carded a five-under 67 in the opening round, registering six birdies against a lone bogey at the Kalhaar Blues & Greens Golf Club.

Five golfers including Arjun Prasad, Brijesh Kumar, Saptak Talwar, Manav Bais and Kartik Singh occupied the tied-third place as they returned scores of four-under 68.

Khan's Performance and Strategy

Rashid made two birdies and a bogey on the back-nine. The veteran golfer, looking to end his seven-year title drought, then produced five birdies on the front-nine to make his way to the top of the leaderboard.

"The course is playing great, different from last time and the pin positions were tricky. But I came up with some good shots and putts and created chances for myself by placing the ball in the right places. I don't have any expectations and just want to give it my best from here on," said Rashid.

Other Notable Players

Besides Jhared, the other foreign players who enjoyed a good outing in round one were Frenchmen Clement Sordet and Pierre Pineau as well as Austrian Christoph Bleier, all of whom shot scores of three-under 69 to be tied eighth.

Among the Ahmedabad-based professionals, Aditya Raj Kumar Chauhan had the best opening round as he fired a 70 to be tied 15th.

Pre-tournament favourites Veer Ahlawat (71) and Yuvraj Sandhu (73) were placed tied 22nd and tied 41st respectively.

