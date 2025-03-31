Rashford not on United boss Amorim's radar

HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
March 31, 2025 18:43 IST

Rashford is not my player at the moment but every player that performs well on loan is good news for my club.

Aston Villa's Marcus Rashford hit a brace against Preston in the FA Cup quarter-finals on Sunday

IMAGE: Aston Villa's Marcus Rashford hit a brace against Preston in the FA Cup quarter-finals on Sunday. Photograph: Chris Radburn/Reuters

Marcus Rashford said he is playing better since joining Aston Villa on loan from Manchester United after scoring his first two goals for the Birmingham side in a 3-0 win over second-tier side Preston North End to reach the FA Cup semi-finals on Sunday.

England forward Rashford, who has scored 138 goals in 426 appearances for his hometown club United, was omitted from their squad by manager Ruben Amorim before his loan move to Villa was announced last month.

 

Rashford's revelation that he was ready for a new challenge was followed by Amorim calling into question the 27-year-old's work rate, saying he would rather put a goalkeeper coach on the bench than a player not giving their all.

"It's a great feeling. It's always nice for a forward to get a goal, so hopefully it continues," Rashford told the BBC after netting a second-half brace on Sunday.

Rashford, who has scored four Premier League goals in 15 appearances for United this season, last appeared for his parent club in December.

"I feel like I've been getting fitter and playing better football since I've been here. I missed a lot of football before joining up with them. My body feels good and I'm enjoying my football for now," Rashford added.

Amorim said later on Monday said at press conference that despite's Rashford good showing at Villa, he player is not on his mind.

"We have a lot of games to play, and I'm focused on my team and my players.

“Rashford is not my player at the moment but every player that performs well on loan is good news for my club. So I am happy with that,' Amorim said on the eve of Manchester United's Premier League trip to Nottingham Forest. 

Ninth-placed Villa continue their league campaign at Brighton & Hove Albion on Wednesday.

Source: REUTERS
© Copyright 2025 Reuters Limited. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of Reuters content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent of Reuters. Reuters shall not be liable for any errors or delays in the content, or for any actions taken in reliance thereon.
